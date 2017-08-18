How Do You Capitalize On A Business Opportunity In An Unfamiliar Market? Follow These 3 Steps

In business, it’s almost always better to stick with what you know.

Except when you see a rare and lucrative opportunity staring you in the face. Then, it’s about doing whatever you need to do to learn that industry inside and out—otherwise the opportunity will pass you by.

The difference between people who dive into unfamiliar territories and fail, versus the ones that capitalize and build empires, has a lot to do with intention: are you getting involved because you see it as a trend? Are you chasing what’s popular, assuming this will be an easier road to success? Or are you curious and eager to learn, determined to build something unique and new?

What are you really chasing?

I was talking with Chris Cavallini, CEO of Nutrition Solutions, about how he has been able to build an eight-figure meal delivery business, and he said, “In the beginning, I really didn’t know what I was doing. I wasn’t a chef. I wasn’t a nutritionist. I was just a guy who loved going to the gym, looking for some help with all my cooking. Then a handful of my friends said they wanted the same thing. And before I knew it, we were in business.”

How the company started is a perfect example of what it means to have the entrepreneurial mindset of, “Say yes, and figure out how to do it later.” Cavallini took the small demand he saw for healthy, pre-cooked meals and approached a local catering company. He would tell them how many meals he needed on a weekly basis, they would sell them to him for three bucks,

And then Cavallini would sell them right back to hungry consumers for five bucks.

He positioned himself as the middleman, and business grew—fast.

So, how do you take an idea in an unfamiliar market and bring it to life for yourself?

1. Know what you don’t know—and hire accordingly.

“When I look back, the business restarted itself a number of times because we were still figuring out how to scale,” said Cavallini. “First, we utilized a local catering company to fulfill orders. Then, once I had the cash, I hired my own staff, which was a whole learning process in itself. I’d never done something like that before. And from there, we moved to bigger locations, went from Jacksonville to Tampa, then became a national entity. All of our growth though was the result of learning, and being clear about what we still needed to solve for before we could take the next big step.”

The difference between having this sort of problem-solving mentality, and someone who just blindingly chases “growth” (and there are a lot of entrepreneurs that do) is the fact that when you can pinpoint all the things you don’t know, you’re able to build a stronger foundation. And that will pay off dividends in the long run.

2. Understand what business you’re really getting into.

A big mistake people make when entering a new industry is misunderstanding their target customer. They think they’re selling a product or service, when really the consumer is buying a lifestyle. They’re buying a solution to a problem.

“At the end of the day, and I knew this from the very beginning because I lived it myself, our company isn’t just a meal prep business, or a health and fitness business. What we really are is a customer service company, because we’re invested in the success of our customers,” said Cavallini.

This is such an important distinction. Otherwise, you’ll continue trying to sell something that customers aren’t looking to buy.

You have to understand them as people, and what drives their purchasing decisions. And for most customers, it’s not just a product or service they’re looking for. It’s a result. Which means your mission needs to both aim and speak toward how that result will be achieved, for them.

3. Embrace change, because it’s going to happen a lot.

“One of the biggest hurdles in growing our company was figuring out what worked well and what didn’t, but then being OK with adjusting those processes as we got bigger and bigger. There was a point where our business grew 400% in 18 months. When you have that kind of growth, it’s very difficult to have a set of standard operating procedures, because as you get bigger, your needs change—over and over again. Circumstances evolve. You need different equipment, you need more people. So, you can’t fear change. You have to embrace it,” said Cavallini.

Especially when you’re playing in unfamiliar territory, it can be very easy to look for the first thing that works and then want to stick with that one thing because it has proven successful in the past. But the thing about entrepreneurship is that the past isn’t always the best indicator of the future. You can’t stay married to what was working before, if the variables have all changed.