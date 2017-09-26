How Do You Embrace Your Identity When You Don't Have One

How I Learned to Embrace my Identity and use it to Love Myself

August 1st, to many, meant the beginning of the end of a blissful summer. People typically spent this day celebrating the last few days of summer on the beach, at the mall, or just lounging around, before the impending doom of school or work could come to rapidly snatch the joy and happiness away.

August 1st, to me, meant the opening of college applications. People I knew typically spent this day sweating, praying, cursing, and even crying. I had spent the day with my laptop perched on my lap, scrolling through the applications while gnawing on my fingernails.

It had looked easy enough to fill out. Name, school, club membership, and extracurriculars my parents forced me to do, the usual. The entirety of my school career, so far, had led up to filling out this application and finally bringing the hours upon hours spent on grades, SAT scores, and volunteering to fruition. The only thing that made me stop my nervous scrolling and typing were a series of boxes. It seemed routine, at first, checking that “Asian-American” box. I didn’t know why, but I kept staring at the choices and I felt as if a large weight was rudely making room for itself on my shoulders. As the harsh glare of my laptop blinded me, and the little notification popped up reminding me that I would get logged out soon if I didn’t make a decision, I became nervous and felt like a fraud.

Growing up, “Asian-American” was a label that I couldn’t bring myself to relate to, despite having the jet-black hair, and the last name “Nguyen” to fit the part. It was a term that was basically placed me in the puzzling “in between” space. I couldn’t relate to being an “American”. My hair isn’t blonde, my mom doesn’t make meatloaf, I’ve never worn my shoes in the house. At the same time, I couldn’t relate to be an “Asian”. I’m not pale, my family speaks English at home, and I dropped out of AP Calculus. This term made me feel stuck, it made me feel like I didn’t have anything to truly define me.

I was too Asian to be considered American.

It was the first day of first grade, when I “discovered” I was Asian.

“What the hell are you even saying?” my table neighbor, Mary, said to me, and her cronies, Taylor and Josh, paused their pencil breaking contest/dominance assertion to look up at me in curiosity. There was always at least one or two other Asians in my class, an automatic friend in a sea of unfamiliar faces. However, this was the first year where I was completely alone, and for some reason, my idea of an ice breaker was to teach my classmates a language that my family and I spoke at home.

“It’s Vietnamese!” I exclaimed, puffing my chest out. I could still picture their confused stares morphing to mirth filled smirks. It was strange, my desire to fit in, as I laughed nervously even when the continuous chants of “Ching Chong” felt like knives stabbing my skin over and over again. The kids at nearby began making clucking noises to imitate my first language, calling me “Ling Ling,” and even bringing their fingers to their eyes in order to squeeze them into small slits.

Although I would like to say that I was brave and defended my people’s honor by doing something like picking up Taylor’s pencil and doing the most unthinkable thing (breaking said pencil) to establish my dominance in the classroom, I did the first thing that came to mind. As I would do to this day, my sophisticated 6 year old self curled up in a fetal position and sobbed until my teacher gingerly peeled me off the floor.

For as long as I could remember I always went to a school without many other Asian-Americans. It was an unspoken rule among my fellow Asian peers to hide our culture as much as possible, to blend in, to hide. Americanization was our camouflage. “Phuong-Uyen” became an easy-to-pronounce “Kelly”, and my parents and I began to only spoke English at home, in fear of my brothers and I having as difficult of a time learning English as they did. My mom stopped packing rice, and instead turned to Sara Lee for guidance.

When you’re an Asian growing up in the United States, you learn to laugh off the squinty eyed jokes, people calling you Ling-Ling, and the constant “no, where are you really from?” or “you’re Chinese, right?” You guffaw until tears are threatening to spill about the kids scared of the food you bring to school, or the butchering of your name by teachers, and the laughter that accompanies their mistake. You don’t let those tears manifest out of sadness, you learn to joyfully laugh alongside your classmates. You laugh at the movies that will never show you someone that acts, feels, or looks like you. You are taught to laugh off any of the ignorance in your way, to never complain.

I was not Asian enough to be considered Asian.

As a child, summer meant playing around in the dirt, swimming, laughing, and bathing in the brilliant California weather. I was ecstatic every summer break to run outside and rebelliously take off the sunglasses or hat my mom forced on me that day. I didn’t exactly know what “skin-cancer” or “cataracts” were, so despite my mother’s protests, I would run wildly in our backyard, at the park, anywhere where my skin could easily soak up the sun.

“You’re too dark, troi oi, too dark to be my daughter,” my mom would exclaim as she applied another copious layer of sunscreen on my sticky skin.

I am half Chinese and half Vietnamese, half East Asian and half Southeast Asian. The difference doesn’t sound too significant at first, after all, it’s encompassed by the term “Asian”. Both are nearly the same, right? Throughout my years as an Asian, I always felt the umbrella term was too broad, yet too narrow at the same time.

“Asian” doesn’t illustrate the hundreds to thousands of varying ethnicities under its’ umbrella, it was too ambiguous. “Asian” doesn't describe the extreme disparities of the level of education and income between the East Asians or Southeast Asians. For example, only 29% of Vietnamese-Americans over the age of 25 hold a bachelor’s degree, a significant contrast to the 52% of Chinese-Americans who do (http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-asian-veto-20151021-story.html).

At the same time, I felt closed in by the depictions of Asians I saw on TV. The little Asian representation I got on American television and films growing up always left me hungry for more than the same trite depictions. I was over the moon excited when it was announced there was going to be a character named Dong Nguyen on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, only for him to be played by Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad the role wasn’t done like Emma Stone’s Aloha, but in itself it was more or less similar to whitewashing. The various Asian ethnicities are not interchangeable, as much as Hollywood would like to think they are. If it’s not the miscasting of the little roles Southeast Asians are allotted, most of the time only Korean, Chinese, or Japanese characters show up on screen. Southeast Asians, more often than not, are forgotten.

The summer before high school started, I discovered kdramas and kpop. I was always forbidden to watch kdramas, but the “rebellious” nature my 13 year old self took up had me clicking on websites which looked like they could’ve given me a virus, and waiting in anticipation as the hour long video, with subtitles of course, loaded. It was like an awakening as I discovered actors like Lee Min Ho or Park Shin Hye. The dramas depicted epic love stories with handsome Asian men that weren’t emasculated or reduced to a nervous doctor or a sexless karate master. The women didn’t have a few lines as the obligatory Asian best friend, she had the entire main plot. I became obsessed. I dove deeper and deeper into my infatuation with South Korean culture, immersing myself in anything I could get my hands on. I felt like I could finally see me in elaborate drama plots or dreamy music videos. Even as the stars I idolized insulted and berated things like the tan skin I had, I laughed it off because I was enraptured by the glitz and glamour, ignoring the blatant colorism. A boy group member I worshipped apologized for getting more tan, writing a lengthy letter and posting it on Twitter to express his disappointment in himself. He felt sorrow and despair for becoming darker, and promised things like avoiding the sun more in the future. When a talk show host commented on his skin color, he was laughing alongside his group members as they commented things like how he looked like a monkey, and he was now a member of the Maori tribe, scrunching up their faces in disgust.

My family moved to a slightly more diverse area when I began high school, with 30% Asians, versus the 3% at my former school. Quickly, a friendship bloomed effortlessly with Caroline, a Chinese girl who loved Avatar: The Last Airbender as much as I did, and was dating a Vietnamese guy, coming to me often for tips on how to impress his parents.

“You know, you’re lucky you’re half Chinese,” she proclaimed over a bag of stale ranch Doritos. “Vietnamese people are so ugly. Every time I hear someone speak Viet, it sounds like two angry chickens about to bite each other’s heads off. I can’t stand it.” I gave her a humorless laugh as she cackled, almost choking on the chips as she listed off everything bad she could think about the Vietnamese culture. I was transported back to 1st grade me, except now the person who was ridiculing the language I was so prideful of, was someone I thought was supposed to be on my side. I thought someone who has experienced the same misrepresentation and racist jokes wouldn’t be capable of being as cruel and ignorant as my other classmates were. I began normalizing comments like Caroline’s as they kept popping up in my life. My best friend’s mom asked me why my mom never taught me Chinese and instead taught me something as “ugly” as Vietnamese. My Vietnamese guy friends at a nearly all Vietnamese summer camp spent an entire week creating a list ranking the girls’ at the camp’s appearances, because it was definitely a productive use of their time and effort. I was forced by my cabin mates to sneak out past curfew and find out how they were organizing the list, and came back to the buzzing, huddled girls relaying to them exactly as I was told, that the guys eloquently organized it by “Korean, Korean, Korean, Chinese, ambiguous ethnicity, ass, and then tits”. No Vietnamese girls made the list.

My mother, a petite Chinese woman, was the epitome of Asian beauty standards, with her slim figure, pale skin, and double eyelids. She was everything I aspired to be. The perfect image of an Asian woman. Often times, I could remembered her criticizing my loud voice or skin color, saying I was turning into “one of my dad’s kind”, and called me bà điên, or crazy lady, for my unruly hair. When someone mistook me for Filipina, my mom regarded the comment as an insult. Even my Vietnamese dad, who never once entertained the idea of hiding his cultural identity, screamed at me for going outside too often.

Everything I’ve learned or consumed as a child led me to feel inferior, because the recurring ideal of an Asian girl that was pounded into my mind was always the stereotype of the East Asian. The Asian girl was supposed to be demure, pale, with silky, straight hair pillowing to her knees. I felt confined and trapped by the media’s and society’s depictions of what I was supposed to be. It became easy to despise myself. I hated the tan skin I couldn’t get rid of no matter what whitening creams my mom pushed my way. I hated my uncontrollable, thick, wavy hair. I hated my loud voice. I hated the language I was so unabashedly proud of beforehand. I felt inferior to my East Asian side for my Southeast Asian features, in a society that holds the East Asian standard as the one supreme one. At times, I didn’t think I deserved to call myself “Asian” when I rarely fit the mold, and hid parts of myself that ever deviated from the proclaimed norm.

Who am I truly, when I couldn’t fit the labels that were to be defining me for the rest of my future?

My journey towards self-love began when I stopped blaming myself for who I am, and instead, embraced it. When I began acknowledging and understanding colorism, I stopped wanting to hide myself, and wanted to stop hiding one of the most important things that has ultimately defined me. Acknowledging and moving on began with my discovery of Youtube filmmakers like LeendaDProductions, Wong Fu Productions, or Anna Akana. I began watching their stories of experiencing the same struggles I did, never fitting the box that one was forced to click. The actors they chose were varied from tall to short, dark to pale, skinny to curvy. They were content creators unafraid of showing the Asian-American struggle with their identity, and for the first time I was laughing because of unadulterated joy at the fact I was able to see people like myself experiencing the laughter, the sadness, the confusion, the normalness of being a person. I wasn’t dehumanized because of my skin color or my ethnicity, I was accepted. They were confused about who they were too, unsure of who they could identify with as well. For the first time in my life, I didn't feel so alone in figuring out who I was.

It was the ¨I Have a Dream” speech contest in school that I entered with a speech I remember pouring my heart and soul into. I wrote about the struggles I faced, the life that always felt a lie. Every single word I carefully chose, spending hours upon hours on my careful selection to make sure I could properly articulate the hatred I always felt for simply being me, the acceptance I could never find from anyone, including myself. I remembered my heart pounding a mile a minute, my hands shaking, and my lips quivering as the dream for finding something to define me spilled out in front of the judges. Although I didn't make it to even the semi finals qualification, I remembered the visceral power I felt as people listened to the fight for self acceptance within me that I'm still trying to achieve.

I couldn’t laugh off the ignorance or colorism within my own community like I had always done in the past; I realized I needed to utilize this voice I possessed to overcome the negative image of Asian-Americans, to show that we aren’t afraid to fight back and acknowledge the issues that plague our community. My relentless search for self love has influenced me into discovering my passion for writing and my desire to paint a true and intricate image of people who are more often than not forgotten, and are expected to feel inferior because of their darker skin.

When I clicked on the “Asian-American” box and confirmed my entry, it felt like there was so much finality with the way the automated message popped up asking if I was truly sure this was my correct choice. Surprisingly, I didn’t feel the hesitation of labelling myself as Asian-American as I did before. Loving myself was me feeling free from the weight of the insecurities that had weathered me down to hating every aspect of myself. I stopped hiding, I started being happy for being myself. The term Asian-American shouldn’t define me, yet it does in every aspect of my life. Loving myself meant redefining the label that seemed to hold me in its suffocating embrace, by showing the world that a person shouldn’t be reduced to a simplistic term. Its significance in my life was the secret to learning to love my skin, my hair, my atypical features. I don’t think I would ever truly fit what it means to be Asian-American, yet, I began embracing authentically living as myself - an Asian-American that never really fit being one - which is entirely ok.