How Do You Get Americans to Live in the Same Reality?

The defining question of our time is: can we unify Americans around the same reality?

Over the last ten years, social media and alternative news has completely changed our society.

News has always been prone to partisanship. Americans in the 1970s disagreed over the impact of Watergate based on political lines, just as the disagreed on the Lewinsky Affair in the 1990s or the Iraq War in the 2000s. It is human nature to run facts through our own prisms.

However, at that time, Americans were seeing the same facts. Their perception of those facts was different but the underlying facts were the same. Now, social media and alternative news have changed that dynamic.

Now, an American reading Breitbart News as their primary source is quite literally reading a different reality than someone who primarily follows Share Blue or Raw Story. At the factual level, the question of ‘what is the basic truth of what happened’ they are reading different information.

In fact, during the scandal involving Donald Trump Jr’s meeting, I made a point of tracking the four different reality narratives I found. They were, in brief, from the extreme left to the extreme right:

1) Raw Story: Donald Trump and his family committed high treason and will shortly be called by a Grand Jury

2) New York Times: Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, and others met with several Russian officials. The White House issued a conflicting series of denials and the story is disturbing, perhaps illegal.

3) Fox News (as opposed to commentary shows): Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, and others met with several Russian officials. The White House issued a series of denials and should be taken at face value until proven otherwise, especially because collusion may be inappropriate but isn’t illegal.

4) Breitbart: This is a left-wing media conspiracy and the President and his family did nothing wrong.

Notice that both #1 and #4 are not just spun but factually incorrect. #1 is incorrect because high treason may only occur when you are at war with a foreign power. If there is a crime here, it is of a lesser nature and no Grand Jury is close to being convened. #4 is incorrect because the meeting did happen, corroborated by Donald Trump Jr. himself, and there are severe questions of legality.

#2 and #3 are your old school media prism storylines: both present the facts relatively correctly, albeit with significant spin. This is what we were used to in the Clinton and Bush eras.

This gap between #1 and #4 goes a long way towards explaining the rest of our societal problems.

Consider, as a further litmus test, President Trump’s approval rating, which was 36% in the last major poll. If you break it down further, he gets less than 5% support from registered Democrats – and close to 0% from the far left – your ShareBlue readers. He gets 85% support from Republicans – and close to 95% from the far right and populist right – your Breitbart readers.

Among Independents and centrist Democrats and Republicans, his support is very low but not at these extremes: indeed, low 30s% support is consistent historically with presidents presiding over few legislative accomplishments and shrouded in legal investigations. Indeed, Clinton in 1993 and Bush in 2007 both reached similar points in similar circumstances.

Therefore, the solution is clear: as a society we must take steps – regardless of the President’s denigration of certain outlets – to distinguish between real and fake media. These loaded terms must be ‘unloaded:’ real media is media that reports facts with spin, fake media is media that reports direct falsehoods. Similarly, we must be clear to label commentary as commentary, not news: Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Rachel Maddow are not news, and no one should be receiving their factual news from these sources.

The first step must be social media blocking and labeling. If an article or video contains verifiable falsehoods, it should be labeled explicitly as NOT news. If it contains hate of any kind, on either side of the spectrum, it must be banned.

Critics may label these solutions as extreme. But the times we live in are extreme. If our society is not able to unify around a basic set of facts, a general reality we live in, we will come apart at the seams.