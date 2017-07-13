How do you know if a risk is worth taking?

thegrindstone.com

Taking a risk can be scary no matter how brave you are or how big or small the decision is. If you’ve been on the fence, whether that’s leaving your job, asking for what you want, speaking up more, or something else, the truth is the more you’re stuck in limbo and hold yourself back, the more stressful it becomes for you, if you really want what’s on the other side of taking that risk. Here are some questions to ask yourself to give you clarity and help you make that decision…

1. Why do you want that’s on the other side of taking the risk?

2. Why is it so important to you?

3. What pain is it causing you to not take the risk and play it safe?

4. What do you stand to gain from taking a chance? Really take a moment and expand on this as much as possible.

5. What would happen if you took the risk and it didn’t turn out the way you wanted? How could you see that in a positive light? For example, if you ask for something you want and get a ‘no’ at least you don’t have to wonder anymore and you can start to evaluate other options.

6. What is the probability of the worst case scenario? (Statistically, over 85% of what we fear never comes to pass.

7. Would you still be willing to take the chance when you think about the potential rewards?

8. What’s holding you back from making a decision?

9. Where have you held yourself back before and what do you regret the most?

10. What would you regret more? Taking a chance or playing it safe?

11. Who or what would be impacted by your action or lack of action?

12. What can help you make a better decision?

13. How much time are you willing to give yourself before making a decision so you don’t spend so much energy in limbo.

Having ‘open loops’ or unresolved decisions that need to be made drains you and takes your focus away from what’s really important to you. What open loops do you need to close?

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." - Wayne Gretzky

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did so. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” - Mark Twain

