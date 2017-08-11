How Does a Price Get Assigned to Great Art?

As a buyer, how do you know what a piece of art is worth? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Michael Xufu Huang, Co-Founder at M WOODS Museum, Beijing, on Quora:

There are many factors that determine the value of a piece of art. Ultimately the price is always driven by supply and demand so galleries (primary market) and auctions or private dealers (secondary market) may price things differently. I want to approach this question following the average career of an artist, but of course this differs a lot between artists.

When an artist starts his or her career it's usually through exhibitions or representations with a gallery. During the first few years of an emerging artist’s career, the works should be below 10k dollars depending on size. Through more exposure in museum exhibitions (especially solo shows) and biennials, the artist could gain more attention and their gallery will gradually raise the value of their work. Collectors often take a biography and portfolio of an artist into consideration before acquiring their work.

The artist’s value will continue to grow as they have more exhibitions and their collector base increases. However, the price of artist will be affected when the works get into the secondary market, meaning being sold through dealers and auction houses. This is when the price is mainly based on supply and demand, which reflects the exact market asking price of an artist. But this is very dangerous for collectors who treat art acquisition as an investment, because the market of an artist could collapse when the demand suddenly disappears.