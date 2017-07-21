How Does America's Global Leadership Affect You? Come and See!

Have you ever wondered why the United States has maintained its broad and deep global engagement for 70 years, and if and how U.S. diplomacy contributes to freedom, security and prosperity at home?

Now there is a unique educational travel program that showcases the impact of America's global leadership on Americans' daily lives.

The program, DiploTours, was launched this week by the Washington International Diplomatic Academy, a new venture for training diplomats from around the world. In small groups with other like-minded and equally curious travelers, DiploTours participants will visit some of the places where U.S. diplomacy has made a difference.

In lectures, briefings, field trips and social functions with American and foreign experts, political and business leaders, diplomats and journalists, participants will gain a historical perspective of U.S. involvement in the respective region, as well as an understanding of the most pressing current issues occupying American diplomacy.

The inaugural DiploTours trip will take participants to Germany, Sweden and the Czech Republic, beginning October 14, 2017. They will trace some of the most important U.S. decisions and actions in Europe since World War II and learn how they have affected their life at home. They will visit historic sites and immerse themselves in cultures that are geographically close to each other yet so different. They will also peek into what the future might hold for trans-Atlantic relations and find out how American diplomats protect their interests.