How does Bitcoin work and What is Bitcoin mine?

The basics for a new user

As a new user, you can start with Bitcoin without understanding the technical details. Once you have installed a Bitcoin wallet on your computer or mobile phone, it will generate your first Bitcoin address and you can create new ones whenever you need it. You can disclose your addresses to your friends so that they can pay you and vice versa. In fact, using Bitcoin is quite similar to exchanging emails, except that Bitcoin addresses should only be used once.

Balances - chain of blocks

The block chain is a large, publicly shared accounting book on which the entire Bitcoin network is based. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. In this way, the Bitcoin portfolios can calculate their balances and it is possible to verify that the new transactions spend bitcoins actually belonging to the issuer of the payment. The integrity and chronological order of the chain of blocks are ensured by cryptographic means.

Private Key Transactions

A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin portfolios that is included in the block chain. Bitcoin portfolios keep secret information called private key or seed that is used to sign transactions, providing mathematical proof that they come from the owner of each portfolio. The signature also prevents any modification of the transaction after its issuance. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network within 10 minutes by a process called mining.

What is a bitcoin mine?

Mining is the name given to the mechanism of monetary creation of bitcoins. This mechanism is secured by a known cryptographic method known as proof of work. It is a form of "cloud computing" that ensures the security of the bitcoin network.

The success of bitcoin is partly in this new form of computer security, "crowd sourcé": it is the economy of the multitude, one of the foundations of the digital economy.

Minors are persons (individuals or companies) who connect on the bitcoin network one or more machines equipped to participate in this activity. The equipment consists essentially of a graphics card or specialized circuits (ASIC) associated with a mining software.

The difficulty of mining, that is to say the difficulty for anyone to solve these proofs of calculation, ensures the security of the transactions: to write new transactions in the bitcoin database (public and shared by all participants in the networks), must solve a proof calculus.

Each new proof of calculation gives rise to a new block of transactions in the string of bitcoin blocks. The difficulty of the proof of calculation is adjusted every fortnight in accordance with the bitcoin protocol, according to the speed at which the previous proofs of calculation are found, so that the rhythm is of a new block every 10 minutes.

Each block contains a generation transaction that creates 25 bitcoins for the benefit of the first minor who has found proof of calculation.

What does a bitcoins mine look like?

A minor is a person who has one or more computers, equipped with at least one graphics card and possibly equipment specialized in mining.

Who can generate bitcoins? Is there a need for computers? Are we witnessing today a growth in the "mines" of bitcoins around the world?

Everyone can generate bitcoins but the investment in equipment required to do this becomes more important as the other miners become more numerous and better equipped. The quantity of bitcoin received by the minor is in fact proportional to the percentage of its computing power in relation to the overall computing power of the network, that is to say of all the minors combined.

Does mining make money?

Mining is an incentive mechanism by which each miner is paid (in bitcoins) in proportion to the computing power he brings to the bitcoin network.

If anyone can generate bitcoins, how is the bitcoins value checked? Is there a unit in charge of controlling the generation - and therefore the value - of bitcoins?

Bitcoin mining is controlled by mathematical laws so that there can be no more than 21 million bitcoins on the bitcoin network. A bitcoin transaction is validated on the network only if each bitcoin or fraction of bitcoin that composes it can be traced until its generation transaction.