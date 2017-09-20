How Does Cyber-Security Work Towards Sustainability?

One of the primary trends in business since the industrial revolution is the growing use of technology to streamline processes and increase efficiencies.

In the last 20 years, paper records have become increasingly obsolete with software and online storage becoming more readily available to businesses.

In September 2015, 193 United Nations member states committed to achieving the 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development in all countries around the world by 2030. One of these goals is Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. This goal has a few key underlying themes including safety and security. Within the associated targets of Goal 16, there is reference to reducing organised crime and corruption at all levels.

For businesses involved in the achievement of the goals, there is an implied commitment to cyber security through Goal 16.

Cyber security has been identified as one of Australia's national security priorities by the federal government, with task forces, committees and activity centres focused on the issue.

For businesses which are actively engaged in strong cyber security practices, this is definitely a commitment to sustainability - especially social sustainability. While companies have responsibilities to owners, shareholders, customers and employees, there is also an ongoing responsibility that we all have - both as individuals and businesses - to the sustainability of the economy, our society and the environment. Cyber-security is just one example of this commitment.

The difficulty we face with cyber-security is the "arms race" between the hackers and the security providers. As hackers become increasingly capable of hacking systems, security software developers must further progress their software to protect against hackers.

However, you can still protect your clients and commit to social sustainability by putting systems in place to deter hackers as much as possible.

To find out more about including cyber-security in your business' sustainability commitment, don't hesitate to contact us!