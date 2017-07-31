How does social media influence the economy? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jeff Desjardins, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Visual Capitalist:

How does social media influence the economy? This is a challenging question to answer because I think it’s a very complex relationship in a lot of ways.

Here are a few nuggets that I think help put it in perspective:

(1) Democratization of information.

Before social media, you had to pay to get out information about your business. Now, every person and company is its own media brand - and there are significantly less barriers to reaching people.

This has allowed smaller brands to gain a foothold in the market much easier. When we see trends like craft beer, food trucks, and local fashion, that is often the result of harnessing social media platforms to build a following in a cost effective way.

Prior to smartphones and social adoption, it was much more difficult (and expensive) to reach people, especially if your location wasn’t on a main street. One or two small businesses isn’t enough to worry a big brand, but millions of them around the country can make a serious dent in their market share.

Beer is the perfect example:

(2) Platform economy.

Social media is deeply linked to a series of platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, etc.) that control distribution. They are the plumbing that allows (or doesn’t allow) content to spread.

This has disrupted the traditional advertising model, and these platforms have become some of the world’s biggest companies by market capitalization as a result.

Facebook and Google, for example, control almost 60% of all online media spending now:

And as a result, they have passed traditional leaders in market valuation:

(3) New ecosystems.

Even though these platforms are dominating, they also provide a whole new ecosystem for entrepreneurs to build off of.

