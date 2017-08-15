How Donald Trump is Fueling the Flames of Racism in America

Two Days after violent and bloody demonstrations occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia. After intense and growing pressure-President Donald Trump on Monday night finally decided to denounce members of the Ku Klux Klan and Neo-Nazis by name, calling those and other hate groups, "repugnant to all that we hold dear as Americans."

Originally Trump's comments were soft peddled-which caused many opponents of Mr.Trump to suggest that he must now "forcefully condemn white supremacists who gathered for a rally. Subjectivity, for many Americans (some already weary of the Trump Presidency)- The lack of recourse was considered a missed opportunity for this White House. Even in the face of tragedy when a car plowed into a crowd people peacefully protesting at the white nationalist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, which white supremacist did kill one person, and sent at least 26 others to hospitals and ratcheting up tension in an increasingly violent confrontation.

NY TIMES 1-Dead-19-Injured-After-Car-Plows-Into-Crowd-Of-Counter-Protesters-At-White-Nationalist-Rally-In-Charlottesville-Va.-State-Of-Emergency-Declared.

Many people questioned Trumps motives as he suggested; "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides," Trump said at a press conference. "On many sides." He added: "It's been going on for a long, long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time."

As a result, we must note the great extent of lapse of positive recourse and the series of tragic events that have now occurred with in the past four day since the Charlottesville, VA protest. Tragically, the day did not end so well- for Heather D. Heyer (below) who was killed on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., after a car crashed into demonstrators protesting a white supremacy rally. Heyer, 32, was a Virginia paralegal who took up the causes of the less fortunate, and her tragic death is fueling the question, "can Trump really lead the country."

Aol.com For Heather D. Heyer was killed on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., after a car crashed into demonstrators

Also as a direct result Three chief executives of Intel Corp, Merck & Co Inc and Under Armour Inc resigned from U.S. President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council on Monday, following Trump's initially tepid response to weekend violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. Thus distancing themselves from the President.

"I resigned from the council to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues...," Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said in a blog post. intel.ly/2fFOjAdIn his recent Statement from the West Wing-He (Trump) decried racism as "evil" and said that "those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs.

For many -the overall problem seems to suggest that Trumps inaction may be linked to a troubled past history of racism for example: In 1991, a book by John O’Donnell, who had been president of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, quoted Trump as criticizing a black accountant and saying: “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day. … I think that the guy is lazy. And it’s probably not his fault, because laziness is a trait in blacks. It really is, I believe that. It’s not anything they can control.” O’Donnell wrote that for months afterward, Trump pressed him to fire the black accountant, until the man resigned of his own accord.

Trump eventually denied making those comments. But in 1997 in a Playboy interview, he conceded “the stuff O’Donnell wrote about me is probably true.”At this point it wouldn't be hard to track other questionable incidents that revolve around alleged racism and Donald Trump.

Also, it would not be unreasonable to say that Trumps inability to respond correctly may definitely attributed to be a lack of leadership and poor judgement on Trump and his White house Staff.

To be clear for what ever reason that Trump failed to react-at this point we would suggest to Mr.Trump that your "lack of decisiveness" in the midst of serious racism in any part of America, in fact not only aids the spread of this racism but it encourages racism and it is, "fueling the flames of racism in America." The question that we must now ask is why? (glg)

Gregg L. Greer a Public Speaker, Minister, Social Activist, and the Editor of the One World internet journal. Greer is the Founder of Freedom First International a human rights NGO. He has written extensively about American politics, civil rights, and the intersection of money and politics. His stories have also appeared in The Huffington Post, CNN, and he is a frequent commentator on MSNBC online His first book, Truth, Justice, and the American Way is scheduled for release on 10/29/17.

Greer started-The mission of the OWL RADIO to work in partnership with community action organizations to create a more informed global public - one challenged and motivated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures.