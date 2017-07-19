How Education Can Change the Addiction Treatment Industry

Addiction is a disclaimed occurrence in today’s society and people are led to believe that it is under control.

It’s estimated that approximately 230 million people worldwide struggle with addiction, but only 10 per cent receive the treatment they need.

There isn’t a doubt that the addiction treatment process is important and essential in the lives of millions of people who struggle with these issues. But looking at the treatment itself, what is considered a good experience?

A Recovery Brand study indicates that patients may not know.

Investigating these preferences is an important area as it directly impacts how people are looking for and experiencing their treatment. It helps to define what quality and successful treatment programs look like and shows those seeking help that these are the things they need to look for.

The study looked at patients’ pre- and post-treatment preferences and discovered an inconsistency of what was important to them before and after their treatments. There were variations in counselling staff and group therapy, and the highest gap occurred in reference to the facility offerings.

Recovery Brand, 2016.

In order to eliminate this gap in pre- and post-treatment perceptions, those requiring addiction treatments potentially need reinforcement that seeking treatment should not be seen as a punishment.

An addiction treatment centre, such as Canadian Health Recovery Centre, is a place to heal, find recovery and seek clarity. Putting patients in charge of their own behavioural health or physical health increases ownership and self-esteem during the recovery process.

But, there is still a stigma around addiction.

Next to cost, stigma is the second largest barrier for individuals considering treatment. Of those struggling with addiction, 82 per cent of them have felt stigmatized.

Remembering to use respectful language and that recovery helps transform lives will help the effects of stigma that people feel and encourage healthy and empowering opportunities for recovery. If this stigma decreases, perhaps patients will have the opportunity to evaluate treatment centres with a new understanding of what they actually deserve.

In addition to eliminating stigma, education will help even out the standards between behavioural health and physical health.

Currently, 77% of the general public believes that addiction is fully or partially a choice.

Education will make sure that treatment centre choices are aligned with individuals’ preferences and requirements for recovery, which will lead to improved outcomes.

Within the healthcare industry in particular, it is imperative that providers understand how the treatment process can shift an individual’s preference or values, and use this information for preparation and to recreate expectations for the treatment.

When consumers are educated about the treatment process, it starts to create an environment where clients have the opportunity to form preferences and opinions that align with best practices for treatment. This alone will significantly impact treatment commitment and long-term recovery.