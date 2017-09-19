How Electroencephalography Reveals the Inner Workings of Your Brain

How does an electroencephalogram work? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

How does an electroencephalogram work? I’ll try to keep technical terms low so everyone can follow along and get a good idea what those caps do and what the lines on the computer mean.

We all know this part right? someone gets this silly cap with electrodes attached and that’s hooked up to the computer (although in this specific case on the Colbert Report I doubt he’s actually hooked up).

Under the surface, beyond the skin and skull we hit the brain. As we know the brain is full of neurons, and when they fire they use an electric potential to propagate the signal. The combined effects of all those action potentials and ions moving around sums up into a dipole, a separation if negative and positive charges.

During an Excitatory Post-Synaptic Potential (EPSP) there is an influx of positive ions into the cell, this leaves behind a relatively negative extracellular space.

Conversely, during an Inhibitory Post-Synaptic Potential (IPSP) the cell becomes more negative and the extracellular space becomes more positive.

Both these situations create dipoles and the combined effort of many neurons is measurable using EEG.

On it’s own a neuron doesn’t have much power and we can’t pick that up, but by sheer volume their activity is amplified. If you are thinking that these neurons would cancel each other out, then you would be correct. But it just so happens that neurons, especially pyramidal neurons, align quite nicely in the cortex.

Image from The Blue Brain Project, http://bluebrain.epfl.ch/

The majority of signals captured by EEG represent the summation of cortical pyramidal cells (about ten to fifty thousand neurons). The electrodes on the scalp are very sensitive and they detect these dipoles formed by ten to fifty thousand neurons. Those are big numbers but they pale in comparison with the entire cortex.

Back in the day this was written on paper, but nowadays we have computers for that and the signal looks like the one below. The raw data in this image is from a study I’m working on. This hasn’t been cleaned up at all. Before we do anything with it, a couple of filters and methods go over it to take out artifacts and eye movements.

Image courtesy of Fabian van den Berg

Frequency Spectra

Once you have the raw data you can go different paths in how to analyse that. One way is probably more familiar by most, which is those brain states you hear all the time. In most cases a Fourier Transformation is used on the data to extract the frequencies at a certain point in time.

Image courtesy of Fabian van den Berg

This is where brain stuff turns into math stuff I’m afraid. I won’t bore you with the details, but the waves can be turned into their respective frequencies. After applying this to the raw data you get a nice frequency spectrum diagram. In the image above I made some sample sine waves and the transformation picks them up quite nicely. Another way of doing it is like the image below, I used the same 6Hz and 9Hz sine waves which results in a Magnitude/Frequency spectrum below.

Image courtesy of Fabian van den Berg

Based on the dominant frequencies we group them into Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Theta waves. Different frequencies indicate different states. You have a different spectrum when alert compared to bored or asleep. On real data it doesn’t show up as nicely as below. The waves below are all simulated to perfectly show the frequency bands, but it works as an example.

Image courtesy of Fabian van den Berg

Event Related Potentials

A second thing that is very common are Event Related Potentials (ERPs). These are time-locked to an event and have nothing to do with the frequency. ERPs are all about the neuronal response to a specific event.

The raw data of an EEG is very noisy, lot’s of random activation covering up any type of response to your event. But the thing about random noise is that it’s random, your event is consistent (if you did the experiment right). By presenting a stimulus a lot of times we can average the EEG data over all those trials.

Image courtesy of Fabian van den Berg

The random noises cancel each-other out, but the signal that is responding to your stimulus remains and adds up. This leads to the more familiar waves like in the image below. You can then take the mean activity of a specific time frame and compare that between groups, or you can compare the timing of the peaks, depending on what you want to know.

Image courtesy of Fabian van den Berg