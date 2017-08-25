How Entrepreneurs Can Get the Best Sleep

Sleep is for the weak.

You can sleep when you die.

You may have heard one or both of these before; you might even be someone who says them. But be honest with yourself—your body needs a good night’s sleep.

There are numerous physical and mental health benefits to sleeping, including being able to effectively make decisions, solve problems and work well with others. To be a successful entrepreneur, you need all of those sleep benefits you can get.

Lucky for you, we have the formula for how you can get the best sleep each night.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

Sugary, processed foods do more than just cause you to go up a couple of pant sizes. They negatively affect your metabolism and trigger a spike in your insulin level. Sugar has also been linked to impaired memory and anxiety. All these things added up negatively impact how you sleep.

So start opting for a fried egg on whole wheat toast instead of your normal Pop-Tart for breakfast. When you get thirsty during the workday, choose water over soda. And don’t eat right before bed. Late-night meals and snacks can cause acid reflux, which if you’ve ever experienced that, you know how it can keep you up all night in discomfort.

Exercise regularly

Physical activity directly correlates to sleep quality. Even just 10 minutes of aerobic exercise a day helps reduce stress and wear you down, so your body is more relaxed and able to get a good night’s sleep. Exercise slightly raises your body’s temperature, and then lets it drop, which then triggers your body to feel tired a few hours later.

A recent study found that a sample of adult men and women who performed 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week saw a 65% improvement in their sleep quality. But keep in mind that working out once or for one week likely won’t give you immediate tangible results. But in the long run, if you make exercise a regular weekly habit, you’ll have a better overall sleep quality and quality of life.

Achieve a good work-life balance

Every working professional’s goal is (or should be) to attain a good work-life balance. There are numerous benefits to achieving this balance, one of which is sleeping better.

It’s no surprise that when your life is balanced, you stress less, and then you can sleep better because you’re not stressing over work, family and personal stuff. This isn’t just something we all assume; science has proven it’s true. Researchers designed an intervention to reduce work and personal life conflicts at a company, and their results showed that work-life balance allowed people to sleep better.

If you’re hoping to achieve a better work-life balance, start small. Take a non-essential item or two off today’s work to-do list. If the laundry and dishes can wait and be cleaned tomorrow, wait, or delegate those household chores to someone else.

Sleep on good bedding

If you’re not completely comfortable in your bed, how can you expect to sleep well? Besides doing all of the above, spend money on a good bed and even better bedding. The right mattress firmness only improves your sleep if you have the right bedding. Bamboo bedding has become a big hit as of late. Its ultra-soft, smooth texture and ability to insulate—meaning you stay cool during the summer and warm during the winter—provide luxurious comfort.