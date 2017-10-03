How Entrepreneurs Can Raise Over $100,000 With Their Crowdfunding Campaign

By Evan Varsamis

In spite of being an industry that is projected to grow to over $300 billion by 2025, up to 89% of crowdfunding campaigns still fail. Over the years, we’ve seen that success or failure is not confined to a particular category. While there are unbelievable projects that we've featured on Gadget Flow, like the MATE eBike, being massively successful on Indiegogo, everyday projects such as the BAUBAX jacket on Kickstarter have taken the same pace, too. Clearly, this isn’t solely based on the idea of the project alone: It’s how you present it to the entire crowdfunding community. Raising over $100,000 on a crowdfunding platform is not easy. Nevertheless, if you channel your strategies toward the right path, you can do it.

Let’s divert from the topic a bit and talk about public speaking. When you are on a stage with a concept or idea and there’s a huge audience in front of you, your aim is to make those people believe in what you’re saying. This can only happen if you believe in the speech yourself. Crowdfunding is exactly the same. You may have infinite ideas hovering in your mind but you must always choose the ones that can convince you. If the IRONATE team had thought that they’d never be able to cross the $100,000 mark on Kickstarter with a no-oven pizza maker, they wouldn’t have been so successful with their campaign. It’s a game you need to play smart. Just like any other game, crowdfunding has its tactics, too. Being a Kickstarter expert myself, here are some tips to make you score high with your campaign:

Chose A Relatable Product Name

While the whole idea of naming your product is on you, it’s advisable to choose a name that’s related to your product. It should be something people can instantly connect with. Always remember that your product name is the first thing they see on your campaign page. If that seems vague or too difficult to pronounce, it might just stop them from sharing it with their friends and family. In other words, don’t stress on the name too much. Keep it as simple as possible, and play around with keywords. That said, your name should be unique enough where a simple Google search will bring possible backers directly to you. I also recommend the following structure: [product name] - [four-to-seven-word description].

The One-Liner Should Say It All

Concentrate on that one-liner on your campaign page and make sure it says everything about your product. Viewers only need the gist, but it has to be concise. People tend to overlook the entire description at times and are always interested in that one line that describes your project at a glance. If that catches their attention, half the job is done already.

Images And Video Can Up Your Game

We live in a digital age where images and video rule over actual content. Even if you are tight with your budget, you still need to concentrate on this one aspect of your campaign. A good video can do wonders, while not having one can just be equivalent to an unsuccessful campaign. Yes, it’s that important! To go the extra mile, adding in GIFs is a great way to show varying benefits of your product.

Make The Story Interesting

Many crowdfunding campaigns concentrate on their crowdfunding description, which is great, but like I said before, the way you present that content with images and video is what creates that impact on your potential audience. Don’t just write a story: Make that story highlight your journey in a way that people can connect to. On the other hand, not having a story isn’t advisable either. You need to write your heart out but add that creative flair.

Have A Budget For Promotion

The very nature of crowdfunding means that most don’t have a large budget. However, it’s important to understand that the crowdfunding business framework works just like any other, only in a different way. Marketing gives you the exposure you need in much less time. You could even consider working with popular marketing platforms and PR firms like Backerclub, Envetys Partners, as well as reputable consultants like Ivaylo Kalburdzhiev, Khierstyn Ross (for full disclosure, my company offers these services as well).

Get Those Early Sign-Ups

If there was one way to grab the attention of a large audience at once, it’s through a newsletter. To do so, you need to have a certain amount of subscribers. It might be advisable to grab those early sign-ups with Facebook Ads even before you launch your campaign. Once you’re ready for launch, use that list and keep your subscribers updated on the launch and early bird offers.

Have A Minimum Viable Goal

Setting your goal is a big challenge, because you need to be sure of your minimum goal as compared to the maximum amount you want to raise. Be it $5,000 or $150,000, your goal depends entirely on the product you’re working on. Always remember that even with a low goal of under $10,000, you can still be a massively successful crowdfunding project with over $100,000 in funding. After all, isn’t it better to advertise your project as “funded in 24 hours” or "500 percent funded" after a few days?

Set Your Pledge Chart Right

The pledge rewards section of your campaign is what your audience is usually most interested in. It’s essential to give them offers based on the time when they backed your campaign. The early-bird and super early-bird pledges are always lucrative for those who want to take that first step but hesitate because your project is new. If you make them feel special by offering discounted rates compared to the usual rates, it can help drive them to back your campaign without hesitation.

