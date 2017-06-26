How EQ Can Keep Organizations Out of Trouble

Everyone loves watching someone crash and burn. But it’s not so funny when it’s your CEO. Emotional intelligence might actually be the key to predicting - and preventing - a PR nightmare. When you approach challenges, do you think you accurately understand the situation? Do you let your gut take over? Do you crumble under the stress? Many people lack necessary areas of emotional intelligence that, in the end, can destroy their career and hurt the bottom line.

Impulse Control

A good leader knows how to manage their impulses. Going from the gut can be risky, and leaders who have poor impulse control can end up in trouble. They get involved in scandals, face lawsuits, and drag their company’s reputation through the mud. They have trouble putting their image in front of their desires. Dov Charney, former CEO of the now out of business American Apparel, was so impulsive that he drove a popular, profitable company into the ground. Dov Charney was a known womanizer. By the time he was forced out of his own company, he had racked up at least five sexual harassment lawsuits, and admitted to promoting female store employees into corporate management positions for their looks. He couldn’t understand how his behavior was impacting American Apparel’s image or the bottom line. In the end, it proved to be his downfall.

Reality Testing

Someone with low reality testing sees the world through rose colored glasses. They have trouble predicting the results of their actions. Earlier this year, security on a United Airlines physically dragged Dr. David Dao off of their plane after overbooking a flight. The fellow passengers quickly spread videos and photos of the bloodied-up man, causing a national outcry. Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, responded initially by defending his workers, apologizing for the “re-accommodation” and stating that his employees “followed established procedures. “ Munoz failed to see the bigger picture. He failed to understand just how upset people were about what happened. By downplaying the event, and immediately defending the actions of his staff, he ended up fanning the fire.

Stress Management

It’s no secret that being a leader is stressful. J&J recently announced a $100,000 “anti-burnout program” for CEOs. The intensive program provides each CEO with a dedicated physiologist, dietitian and executive coach to help avoid burnout. But are certain people just better at managing stress? Your stress management can actually be measured in your overall emotional intelligence. Hiring someone with a low ability to manage their stress can lead you down a dangerous path. Who can forget Britney Spears’s historic breakdown in 2007. At 25 years old, the mother of two was in the middle of a divorce from Kevin Federline. The pop star very infamously shaved her head and, to put it lightly, made a complete fool of herself. In this action, Britney displayed a very low level of stress management. Improving your stress management can help you avoid such embarrassments.

Dov Charney, Oscar Munoz and Britney Spears probably aren’t your leadership role models. But, they can help you recognize things you need to change in yourself, or to avoid in a new hire.