How Freelancers Can Effectively Network Without Appearing Inauthentic

The old adage goes something like this: who you know gets your foot in the door, who you are keeps you there. Some of the best talent in the world has gone unsung simply because those people didn’t have the right connections. Many young entrepreneurs, freelancers, and artists bemoan this unfair setup—after all, some are simply born with the right connections by virtue of their parents, and some seem to effortlessly glide along the upper rim of society without much talent or work ethic. Regardless, networking is essential to career advancement, especially for freelancers, who live and die by the number of people they can hawk their services to.

To that end, it would be wise to approach the problem from a more Stoic perspective: we all want to work with people we know. Not only people we know, but people we like. Regardless of our background, the onus falls on us to meet and befriend new people, no matter how intimidating it might be. Thankfully for us—unlike height, birth, race, looks, or any other of the myriad factors that determine our social privilege—networking skills can be easily improved, even for introverts .

In a world where CEOs are a LinkedIn message away, networking has been made both easier and harder. Easier in terms of gaining accessibility to people, but harder in that that influencers are confronted daily with a sea of peons, all trying to wring as much value from them as possible. They key to standing out is authenticity. In an age of impersonal communication and social media masquerades, being a genuine person is more appreciated than ever. Here are some ways freelancers and young professionals can make meaningful business connections without being discounted as just another “networker”:

Don’t Think of It As Networking

The number one way to turn someone off is to explicitly verbalize that you intend to “network” with them. This makes someone feel like all you care about is what they can do for you. Nobody wants to take on a freeloader or someone who uses people.

So deprogram yourself of this notion. You’re not networking, you’re looking to make friends with like-minded people. If you come with a good energy and low expectations, people will sense it, and respond better, than if you come looking to “network” for your own gain.

Don’t Ask For Things

Kanye West summed it up well in his 2015 song “Real Friends”: “I hate when a [friend] text you like, ‘What's up, fam? Hope you good.’ You say, ‘I'm good, I'm great,’ the next text they ask you for something.”

People want to be appreciated for who they are—if every time they hear from you, you’re asking for something, they’ll think that you care more about their influence or wallet than them as a person. You can discuss ways to collaborate, or incept them by talking about a pressing need you have, but don’t reveal your whole hand.

The best way to get things is to give. Gary Vaynerchuk writes about this: “In order to build and maintain [my] relationships, there needs to be a value exchange…for me I prefer to give 51% of that relationship. Giving means to give without expectation–to give based on someone else’s needs without assuming something will come back to you in return.” Vaynerchuck makes the important point that not only will a selfless attitude impel others to do you favors, but that in general, it just works out to be a good person, regardless of what you get in return.

Do Ask For Advice

People dislike strangers asking them for jobs, money, and favors, but they love to give advice. Especially for mentor-like relationships, advice gives values on both sides: it helps you, but it also provides a sense of satisfaction to the advice-giver, as many older people enjoy the feeling of giving back. Especially if they see a younger themselves in you.

Still, there’s an art to asking for advice—don’t just lob a general, existential question into their inbox. Be specific!

Don’t Force A Friendship

As much as the freelancer or entrepreneur’s survival instinct is to connect with as many people as possible, one can’t be friends with everybody. It doesn’t matter how much a potential friendship with someone would benefit your business—if they’re rude to you, or your energies don’t align, don’t force the relationship. To do so would set you up to be disappointed and rejected. Power lies in those who stand their ground and project a social gravity unto themselves.

Do Ask Questions

It’s one of our oldest insights, but also of the least-followed: the best way to talk is to listen. Bill Clinton, one of the greatest political masters of our time, was once asked the secret to his people skills. “You have to prove you can listen to a story before you can tell one,” he ruminated. “Everyone has a story, and you should listen to their story before you tell one.”