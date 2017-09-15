How Gay and Animal Rights Are Connected

In my mid-twenties, I learned firsthand what it’s like to be treated violently for being different. A complete stranger attacked me, fractured my skull, and broke my nose in seven places, simply because I am gay.

At the time, I was already working as the president of the animal rights organization I’d founded in high school, Mercy For Animals. My pain didn’t discourage or distract me from my activism; it only made me want to fight with more determination for the animals who are in unthinkable pain at any moment, bullied and killed simply because society has deemed them unworthy of our love or concern.

The idea that the exploitation of cows, chickens, and pigs is acceptable, while the exploitation of dogs and cats is not, is based on the faulty belief that animals used for food are somehow different, lesser. This is the same logic that racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, and every other form of discrimination are based on. That’s why I believe that the LGBT community has a special responsibility to stand up for animals: the most voiceless victims of violence. It is our place to help expand the circle of compassion in the world, and that includes acknowledging how we subjugate farmed animals. Each year in our country, over 9 billion cows, pigs, and chickens are crammed into filthy cages and stalls, mutilated without painkillers, separated from their families, routinely abused, and violently killed.

If we opt instead to perpetuate this cycle of violence because we believe that farmed animals are designed to serve us, this kind of harmful logic will continue to permeate our culture, informing all the various forms of othering. Just because a practice is considered a tradition or norm doesn’t make it right. We of all people should know that. Most of us in the LGBT community know how it feels to be bullied, harassed, tormented, and abandoned because of who we are.

The LGBT community still has a long way to go in achieving equality, but we must understand that animal rights is also our issue and will benefit our movement in the long run. Extending our compassion beyond the human is the next step in our evolution as a species. Social justice movements are not distinct, isolated causes. And our movement toward justice on one front will always be limited by our prejudices on another.

Increasingly, we understand how these movements intersect, and the animal protection movement is no exception. Animal rights is an issue that affects all of us, whether we consider ourselves animal lovers or not. The truth is, factory farming is not just harming animals; it is also destroying the environment, exploiting the poor and communities of color, and creating a public health crisis through the negative effects of animal products.

Fortunately, many in the LGBT community are making this connection. Celebrity activists like Alan Cumming, Ellen DeGeneres, and Ellen Page stand up for both gay and animal rights. In my experience, LGBT people are more likely to be vegetarian (and there is some evidence to back this up). But while our numbers are getting stronger, animals need all the help they can get.

Even if you don't decide to dedicate your time and resources to advocating for animals, simply by leaving animals off your plate, you can become part of the solution, rather than a contributor to the cycle of violence. Being LGBT does not absolve us of defending others who suffer—indeed, I believe it means we have a special responsibility to act. We didn’t choose to be seen as different, and neither did farmed animals. The bullying ends with us. It’s time to expand our circle of love and inclusion to all creatures.