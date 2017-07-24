How Google Mapped the Country

How did Google map the whole country? Did they drive every road? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Travis Addair, former Software Engineer at Google, on Quora:

How did Google map the whole country? Great question, at least for me, as I actually worked on this project during my time at Google.

If you’re really interested in going deep into this topic, I highly, highly recommend you check out this great talk by Andrew Lookingbill (my former manager at Google) and Michael Weiss-Malik (who’s now here at Uber along with me).

Here’s my shortened version.

You can think of maps creation at Google as being composed of three fundamental building blocks:

Authoritative data from third party providers. Internal tools and data for internal operators. Fully automated map creation.

#1 is what you might consider the “old way” of getting maps into Google, but it’s still useful even in a world where Google makes its own maps. In places where little Street View imagery exists, or Aerial Imagery is low resolution, third party data can help fill in the gaps. It can also be used for comparing against your results as a kind of sanity check.

#2 is the new way. It’s what we called “Ground Truth” at Google, and is the subject of the video I linked above. Ground Truth is enabled by a big Java application called Atlas that human operators use to pore through layers of aerial imagery, GPS data, and historical maps data to update Google’s model of the physical world through maps.

Imagine you want to know the speed limit of a road. In Atlas, you can zoom into the road segment in question, look at the Street View imagery for that segment, find a street sign with the corresponding speed limit, and update the label for that segment in the database. You can even compare that against the GPS data or historical imagery.

#3 is the future, some of which is already here today. This was the stuff I worked on during my time at Google, which included automatically updating street metadata, detecting geographical features, access points, etc. At the time, the most mature automated maps generation component was the work done by a team that built a sophisticated computer vision framework to extract street and business signs, and parse the text.

A lot of the work at the time was pretty similar to what Google now provides for free with the release of their TensorFlow Object Detection API. Machine learning is an ongoing area of interest for everyone involved in map creation, just because it’s kind of incredible how much work goes into keeping these maps accurate and up to date today.

Without a doubt, Ground Truth was one of Google’s greatest, and yet largely unknown, accomplishments. Indeed, it was really forward thinking at the time, considering the value that high quality maps data has for companies doing logistics or self-driving today.