How Gratitude Propels Innovation For This Top Music Entrepreneur

Just a couple days ago I had a chance and the blessing to interview the founder of SCORE A SCORE, Jordan Passman. SCORE A SCORE is focused on simplifying custom music and licensing, working with the biggest companies in the world like Google, Coca-Cola, Disney, Verizon, Microsoft, to name a few. This is a young millennial entrepreneur with a mind of gold. And maybe a vibrating heart of platinum.

I enjoyed this interview tremendously. I must have stated at least two or three times that we should have recorded the interview on tape.

Maybe next time.

The wisdom and the principles that Jordan shared with me were priceless.

We talked about everything from how he started his journey, to lessons and challenges, to his beliefs, to how we can help other entrepreneurs become successful, and much more!

There were three major #NuggetBombs of wisdom that I wanted to share as takeaways.

Allow me to dive into our conversation so that I can share with you some of these #NuggetBombs and how they took things to a whole ‘nother level for us.

The dialogue went like this:

Q: How did you begin your journey?

Jordan begins to smile and light up with a burst of sincere passion and warmth to his face, and he answers...

A: As a young kid, I would always be listening to whatever I was watching…. Especially when it came to music for film. My first CD ever was the Jurassic Park soundtrack by John Williams. That still remains as one of my favorite movie scores of all time!

NuggetBomb #1 - Stay aware. Be present because you never know when opportunity will strike you.

I asked Jordan where his passion comes from. At SCORE A SCORE, their WHAT or purpose is to connect music creators and composers with content, including but not limited to film, television, ads & trailers. Helping independent musicians discover opportunities and get them paid for their talents. So I'm thinking...

Great, you enjoyed the movie, which I think we all did. Especially the part when the T-Rex is coming and water in the glass is shaking right? Classic.

And yet what's so authentic is I'm imagining Jordan, who at the time would of been a “youngin”, listening to the audio, hearing the sounds...and while the rest of us are thinking about the visuals and suspense of the film, Jordan is on another level thinking about his passion for how well the music works for the movie. Total different focus.

Fascinating, right? So I go on to ask him:

Q: What's the future of music licensing?

A: I think the future of music licensing is going to adapt to the exponentially growing content industry. I am very confident that like the past, music will always follow content. It’s such a key part to all of our favorite shows, movies, commercials and so much more.

Nugget Bomb #2: Expect change. It's going to happen. Roll with the punches and be fluid like water.

How true this is to our very own beliefs. Just like the legendary Bruce Lee.

So I'm hanging on to every word at this point because philosophically he and I are like “two peas in a pod-cast.”

I ask a lot more questions but there was one specific question which was a must know for me.

No arrogance here, I've been blessed to have an above average understanding of what goes on and goes into music licensing, working with creators, and working with brands. It's a lot of work!

At one point in the interview, I asked Jordan how many team members he has (there are 5 full-time and over 500 independent musicians on the SAS roster), and it was at this point I found out that Jordan had initially built this business by himself 7 years ago. Intrigued, I was impressed and I was “spongebobbin” the whole interview.

But I wanted to know what was at the heart of his business. What was at the heart of his philosophy . What was his why? I had to know.

Q: So allow me to get my Simon Sinek on for a moment, what is your WHY?

Now before I tell you the answer and the reason, Jordan is an A+ honorpreneur, one we must value and appreciate for his mission and desire.

This guy serves by giving back and volunteering with homeless kids (learn more about United In Harmony here), and being that I've been homeless myself, it just touched a special part of me.

So here is the answer:

A: Happiness, pride and positive impact.

He elaborates…

“I try to bring positivity, passion and gratitude to all of our collaborators”

Nuggetbomb #3 : This is yet another example of how you get what you give. How focusing on others and serving the community reflects a positive energy and force like no other. Keeping impact and contribution at the heart of everything we do. It's a Godly principle right?

Bravo Jordan! Bravo! SCORE A SCORE is based in LA and just opened up their first satellite office in Boston, so be sure to check them out.

And if you get the opportunity to meet Mr. Passman in person, give him a high five or a hug and congratulate him for not only what SAS is doing, but also the way in which he impacts our society for the better.