How Great Customer Service May Be Hurting You

The Race for Over-The-Top Service

I was so impressed with the hotel whose lobby had a beautiful silver and glass decanter filled with fresh cold cucumber and lemon-infused water. I was equally impressed by the two free bottles of water they gave me with the ribbon attached. I felt like a queen when they handed me two freshly baked cookies, even though I’m not allowed to have any sugar or flour. It was obvious they had been working hard to impress me with the little things that create a lasting impression.

Too bad the toilet in my bathroom ran all night long, the air conditioner wouldn’t go below 70, and when it did kick in, it sounded like someone was revving up a car engine, waking me up at intervals all night long. “How was our service?”she asks, when I had to go to the desk and ask for a printed copy of my bill because it wasn’t under my door. “Didn’t you just LOVE our cucumber water?”

This is a great example of a company whose desire for stellar customer service has overshadowed simple common sense. It’s also a great example of a business that has lost sight of its customer’s story.

While good customer service is still not the norm, businesses are slowly waking up to the idea that what they’re doing might not be good enough to keep customers coming back. Soft skills are becoming the new hard skills as businesses are realizing that connection, engagement, and creating a remarkable experience wins over a quality product delivered in a timely manner. But sometimes the pendulum can swing too far - to the point where good customer service falls to the mercy of creative clever ideas bred in conference rooms - ideas that certainly stand out among the competition, but sometimes to the point of missing the target.

Putting the common sense back in customer service

A speaker friend of mine asked me for advice on his new promotional post card that he planned to hand out at networking events. He was so excited. The action shots were amazing. The colors popped. The fonts made him look like a rock star. He had impressive quotes from impressive clients. It was a stellar piece of marketing that made him look like a million bucks.

“There’s just one problem,” I said.

“What?” he asked with a shocked look that I should dare find something wrong with his masterpiece.

“It doesn’t have your name on it.”

We laughed about it for hours. And we laugh even harder when we realized it didn’t have his phone number either.

How could you forget your name and number on a marketing piece? Because you get swept up in all the clever spin that you forget the common sense. It’s what many of us are doing when we create new ways to serve our customers. We forget the reason they are coming here in the first place. We’re too busy focusing on what we want to give them instead of focusing on what they want and need.

Good customer service isn’t about thinking of clever ways to schmooze a client (although a little schmoozing is nice). It’s about serving the needs they are bringing through your front door - and then some.

As you sit around your conference table planning your policies for good customer service, go back to the basics. What are they coming here for? What do they need? What is their pain and their desire? What’s their story?