How Harvested Cane Gets Made Into Store-Bought Sugar

There are various other side processes that are also essential to the proper functionality of a sugar mill. For example, bagasse (the woody cake left after cane is crushed and sugar extracted) is burned for power production and disposal. Precipitated salts are continuously removed from limed cane juice and usually returned to the fields. Finally, if the mill also produces ethanol, it is often advantageous to dilute either the second molasses or blackstrap molasses and ferment it. In the former case, it allows you to not have to deal with low-quality sugar, while in the latter case it allows you to continue fermenting year-round instead of only during the cane season because preserved molasses is not perishable.