How Has Artificial Intelligence Evolved Since the 1980s?

In what ways has AI evolved that you didn't expect over your lifetime? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.
Answer by Peter Norvig, Research Director at Google, on Quora.
When I started in 1980, 'artificial intelligence' meant this: a graduate student writes down facts in some declarative language, and fiddles with the facts and the inference mechanism until she gets good results on a carefully chosen handful of examples, then writes a paper about it.
Although I accepted and worked within this framework, right up through my Ph.D., I saw three problems with the approach:
- Writing down the facts went too slowly.
- We had no good way to deal with exceptions to the facts, or with vagueness.
- The process was not scientific — even if we got it to work on the chosen examples, how well would it work on other examples?
The field as a whole has evolved to answer all three problems:
- We rely on machine learning rather than the blood, sweat and tears of graduate students.
- We use probabilistic reasoning rather than Boolean logic.
- We expect scientific rigor; we have the notion of training and test data, and we have competitions to compare different systems on standard problems.
In 1950, Alan Turing wrote “We can only see a short distance ahead, but we can see plenty there that needs to be done.” We’ve evolved and done a lot since 1950, but Turing’s words still hold true.
