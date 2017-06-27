How I Changed the Perception of My Company’s Brand and How You Can Too

Brand perception is never set in stone. With every new generation of consumers and changes in the markets, a customer’s view of a well-reputed brand has the potential to change – for better or for worse.

This process is sometimes a passive and gradual change, but it could also just as easily be a more abrupt transformation – driven by external events that are beyond one’s control. However, whether the changes in your brand perception are forced upon you or driven by you, there will always be an element of uncertainty. After all, you can’t control the thoughts of your customers.

For me, brand perception became top-of-mind when I took over the reins of a new digital company. I underwent a rather elaborate process of figuring out what the brand really stood for, both for the readers of the websites I was representing, as well as for the hundreds of advertisers that were making products to reach these readers. We conducted internal and external surveys in which I asked questions such as:

1. How do consumers and advertisers view our brand?

2. What is our website’s reputation with regard to other websites?

3. What would advertisers gain from our website’s offerings?

4. What is our internal perception of who we are as a brand?

5. How did we fare against other leading publishers within our category in terms of brand power?

Using these survey results, I then underwent a five-step process in order to determine our existing brand equity and a strategy to further boost its perception. Here are the steps I took, and how you can leverage them to evaluate your own brand, and make changes accordingly:

1. Examine the reality. To change a perception, you must first understand what people think, and not what you think they think. Asking for open-ended feedback without leading questions is the only way to determine how you are seen. Social media provides ample opportunity to listen to your customer, and if you listen enough, you’ll gather a better understanding. In my scenario, we learned from the reader surveys that the brand’s perception was that of a tired, lagging brand not entirely in tune with the times. This was the reality for us, and we had to change it.

2. Understand your customers. Gathering feedback is only the first step – now it is vital to understand why they have these thoughts. Does your marketing only hit a certain demographic, leaving vast swaths of your customer base in the dark? Are there geographic or cultural differences? It is vital that you create opportunities for conversation and act upon that feedback. In my situation, we discovered that our customers considered the logos to be old-fashioned, and reminiscent of a dying era. We also realized that the brand was skewed towards a slightly older demographic. Our customers wanted more mobile content, when our focus at the time was on desktop content. All of this information needed to be taken into consideration before developing an actionable plan to give our customers what they were looking for.

3. Get your people on board. It is one thing to understand what your customers think, but it is another matter entirely to explain to your team why they might need to do things a little differently. Many of them will be one or two steps removed from the customers, and it is vital to explain why changes are required. Your brand perception starts with your people, and once you have decided what it is you need to change (an important step in itself!), the changes will only take place if they adopt them as their own. In my case, I had to sit with each of the key stakeholders within the editorial, ops, ad sales and marketing departments to show them the survey results and get their buy-in on a process for pointing the ship in the direction of a new era.

4. Make a big splash. Small, incremental changes will not have a significant impact on the way your brand is perceived. If you are going to change something, do it for the right reasons, and make sure that you shout it from the rooftops. It is incredibly powerful to tell your customer, “We have listened to you, and we are going to do things a little differently now.” Boldly stating what your brand stands for is the best way of resetting your customer relationship. It requires you to live up to your promises. In my case, our logo was completely revamped into a simplified one to give it a fresh feel. We also completely redid our desktop, apps and mobile sites to make them more visually appealing, and launched downloadable digital magazines that were edgy, fast and built on the latest tech.

5. Look to the future. Enjoying your current success is fine while it lasts, but in the age of disruption, there are bound to be challenges that will turn your business model upside down. Being proactive regarding the demands of your future customer base is the best way to manage the relationship. Letting your customers know that you are looking forward and growing with them is the best way to ensure their long-term loyalty. At my workplace, we continued to evolve and communicate with our customers by embracing the latest that digital had to offer. Nowadays, advertisers and readers completely trust our content, both of which are extremely important in digital publishing. In the end, I feel we were able to translate our customers' feedback into tangible improvements that have redefined the brand.