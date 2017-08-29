How I Combined Music With Writing, UK Born Nigerian Musician Reveals

Prince Thompson Iyamu popularly known as P TEE Money is a household name in the Music industry. The Nigerian royal descendant born in London, England, has combined Music with Writing without any of the two being affected.

The Royal Prince of Benin Kingdom discovered his passion for music at a very tender age, gathering influence from different genres and artists like George Duke and Earth Wind and Fire.

“I enjoy music and writing. The two are my source of joy.”

P TEE MONEY, in his sojourn, has authored not less than five books, studied Aeronautical Engineering in the military. He combines the writing, music, modeling, and acting, and excelling in all.

He says he developed a passion for writing started when he was young.

“Back In my school days, I had very good English language teachers, and we were always asked to write long essays, “That is how I developed a passion for writing. I love to write poems, short stories romance stories, fiction, and nonfiction, depending on my mood, but my main passion is writing romance and erotic novels.”

Prince Thompson Iyamu is the Founder/CEO of the African Film & Music Award, (Afmaward.com), an acclaimed film, and music award for African stars.

PTEE Money says the rationale behind Afmaward is to create an avenue where upcoming actors, actresses, musicians, and film practitioners within Africa, are motivated.

P TEE Money is Fashion Model who has also featured in popular motion pictures, among which we have “The Mummy 1&2” and “Tomb Raider,”“James Bond Golden Eye, “The Scorpio King.”

The Nigerian Prince was at a time a DJ. In the early 90s, P TEE Money started playing in nightclubs and gigs.

During this period, he joined forces with Weird MC aka The Rappatainer, a female Rap artist who became famous in Africa.

P TEE Money and Weird MC were prominent in the DJ work before the later relocated to Nigeria, and became Africa’s most famous female rappers.

In the late 90s/early 2000s, P Tee Moneyrevealed put his DJ/Music career on hold. HE ventured into acting and for so many years. However, around 2015, he launched his first book called “The Players Code” which opened the door for another four books.

UK based P TEE Money has been ringing in people’s hearing since and has not relented in bringing in new things for his lovers and well-wishers to applaud, and just released another album titled “Rebirth.”