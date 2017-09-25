How I found happiness as a One Percenter

I first heard the term ‘One Percenter’ in the U.S. 2012 presidential election, referring to someone in the top 1% in terms of either yearly income or total assets. Little did I know that I would soon become a ‘one percenter’ myself, albeit from a spiritual context.

So how is being a ‘One Percenter’ related to spirituality? Let’s start by redefining one percent as an element of time.

Being a spiritual ‘One Percenter’ means that I dedicate 1% of my day to a spiritual practice. Each day has 1,440 minutes, and 15 minutes is one percent of that. My spiritual practice (or discipline) takes about 15 minutes daily, and creates a more fulfilling life.

But what exactly comprises a spiritual practice, anyway?

Photo credit: Karen Maes We are all connected.

What does it mean to be spiritual?

Ask ten people what spirituality is and you’ll likely receive at least as many answers. My personal definition of spirituality is that we are all connected and part of something divine and bigger than ourselves (Let’s call this God, Universal Consciousness, Spirit, Source, the Universe, Allah, etc.). That divinity exists within us all, and its nature is unconditional love. Thus, our essential nature is loving. My spirituality reflects the relationship I cultivate with God.

What is a spiritual practice?

A spiritual practice is a discipline or ritual performed with recurring frequency. In truth, everyone’s spiritual practice may look radically different. Most world religions have spiritual practices, including fasting, prayer, and even writing poetry.

My daily practice has both a morning and evening component. I developed it organically over the past year, focusing on BEING. I want to create space to just ‘be’, because I spend so much time DOING.

Photo credit: Louis Amoroso The ultimate interpretation of any dream is owned by the dreamer.

In the morning:

0-1 minutes – Dream Capture: Each morning, as conscious thought flickers into my brain, I reach for my white iPhone in pitch darkness. With the screen brightness low, I rapidly type whatever details I can recall. Sometimes I capture whole scenes, sometimes just wisps of words and phrases.

Dreams help me see patterns, direction, and limiting beliefs when I take time to interpret them.

Photo credit: Ben Blennerhassett Meditation is more accessible than most people realize, and has wide-ranging benefits.

10 minutes – Meditation: I sit cross-legged in bed, center my focus, and set the time on my meditation app (“Insight Timer”) for 10 minutes. Critical to my morning process is avoiding the tractor beam-like temptation to turn off airplane mode, which opens the floodgates for text messages, emails, and to-do’s. The informational deluge is distracting, precisely why I maintain airplane mode and cling to my sanctuary a bit longer.

During meditation, I often let thoughts pass across my consciousness. Or, I focus on a mantra, like ‘Love’, ‘Peace’, or ‘Happiness is where I am’. My meditation ends with an intention (e.g., to be authentic and kind). Some days ten minutes whip by, and other days the meditation feels twice as long. I sometimes fall asleep (whoops).

Photo credit: Louis Amoroso Sometimes I have to improvise when and where I meditate, especially if I do not bring my dark bedroom along.

In the evening:

3 minutes – Gratitude: As I lie in bed, I recall ten people, places, or things from my day for which I am grateful (e.g., my mother who called me, securing a table at a crowded downtown restaurant, a well-oiled conference call). This reflection deepens the appreciation for my day.

1 minute – Bedtime Intention: Before dozing off I formulate one or two intentions for guidance or assistance. For example, “Give me clarity in a dream around which job offer to take,” or, “Bring me the equivalent of eight hours of restful sleep in the six hours I have.”

A bedtime dream intention aids dream recall in the morning, when the cycle begins anew.

Photo credit: Louis Amoroso Happiness is often mistakenly interpreted as something we are looking for outside ourselves, as opposed to a place we can come from.

I will be the first to admit that my spiritual practice slips at times. Sometimes I wake up with too much to do and skip meditation. Occasionally, I’m exhausted at night and forget gratitudes and dream work entirely. Currently, I remember to do bedtime intentions maybe once per week.

Importantly, I don’t beat myself about it. I’m doing the best I can, and continue to strengthen my consistency. I have meditated just over 300 days the past 12 months, which, to me, is a win.

Photo credit: Karen Cantú Q on Unsplash Coffee as an act of spiritual renewal? Sign me up!

Spiritual renewal: Another connection point

Spiritual connection can occur outside of a ritualized practice. Spiritual renewal includes personally meaningful activities that provide happiness, attunement, or a quiet inner peace. Some examples are:

Yoga, meditation, breathwork, or anything that promotes the mind-body-spirit connection

An early morning writing discipline

A sunset beach walk

A Friday spin class to decompress

Attending a religious ceremony

A daily coffeeshop ritual

Mindful eating

Photo credit: Luis Camacho Surfing is one activity that brings me joy and connection with nature.

Spirituality may be more present in your life than you realize. How could you carve out a few more moments for spiritual renewal in your life?

Benefits of a spiritual practice and renewal

Cultivating a spiritual practice has had myriad benefits for me, including:

Experiencing more of my loving nature. I am less disturbed or triggered by external events

Attuning to my inner wisdom and connecting to my intuition and body

Being more present with myself and others

Feeling more gratitude and fulfillment

Photo credit: Louis Amoroso How can I have this feeling in just 15 minutes a day? It seems to good to be true!

Ultimately, 15 minutes may be too much time, too little, or just right for you. Your practice may modify over time. There is no optimal spiritual discipline, just something that works best for you in the present moment. Experiment. Play with it. Have fun.

Do you have a spiritual practice? Are you interested in deepening an existing one? Share your experience below. Join the One Percenters today!