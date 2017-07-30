How I Landed an Interview with Mark Cuban For My Blog

Ever since I landed and conducted an interview with Mark Cuban and his team at Moov Transport for my column on Inc., my inboxes are full and social notifications have been blowing up non-stop to the point where I had to turn them off just to be able to get some work done.

Overwhelmingly, the question everyone has been asking me is, "How did you do it?" They want to know how I landed an interview of this magnitude.

Well, please allow me just to go ahead and tell all of you right here.

Be careful who you take advice from.

Lately, I've been having a great time interviewing some rising stars in the business world for my column in Inc. Magazine. They are people who are on their way up that have achieved a lot thus far but are not quite household names yet.

Rising stars can provide insights for those that want to make a similar climb in their career and aren't sure what moves to make first. I also believe that people can often relate to a rising star better than an established megastar.

However, some writers and editors have criticized me for taking this approach with my column. They have told me things like, "Nobody wants to read an interview with someone they have never heard of, and by doing so you are damaging your brand as an Inc. Columnist."

They suggested that I should be going after interviews with bigger names. Of course, every blogger would love to get interviews with big name stars. However, it is not that easy.

You have to network your way up by taking advantage of powerful social networks like LinkedIn, Twitter, beBee, and Facebook. It was indeed my interview with teenage entrepreneur Jeremy Miller that led to the connection to Mark Cuban.

To quote my colleague Chris Spurvey and author of the book It's Time to Sell, "at any given time you're only one connection away from a break through."

Jeremy and I met on Twitter. After having some conversations on Twitter with him I felt he would be a compelling interview for Inc. A few weeks later, he introduced me to a team member of Mark Cuban's who then made the interview possible.

My interview with rising star Jeremy Miller on Inc.

My interviews with rising stars have received thousands of page views and social shares. If I were to have listened to the so called experts that were telling me that nobody wants to read these types of interviews, I'd never have landed the interview with Mark Cuban.

My interview with Mark Cuban and team.