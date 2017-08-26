How I Scored an Amazing Suite in Vegas Through Suiteness

LAS VEGAS — I’ve always dreamed of having a ‘Hang Over’-esque bachelorette party — minus waking up with a missing tooth, that is. Thanks to Suiteness, my Sin City trip was everything I’ve wished for plus more.

We tend to assume suites are strictly reserved for celebrities and VIP guests. Luckily, with Suiteness, users have access to some of the most exclusive luxury hotel suites around the world (regardless of how important you are). For Vegas, this includes Caesars Palace, Cosmopolitan, Wynn and many more.

Members also get complimentary access to a team of concierges available 24/7 to help with anything trip-related, from picking a suite to an airport pickup in a limo. Yes, a limo. Shoot, you can even have Suiteness plan your whole Vegas itinerary if you please.

In addition, the service comes with a personal butler and champagne delivery.

Best of all, it’s free to sign up. So you can get a feel for it while you window shop for suites.

Here’s a peek at what they currently have to offer in Vegas:

Suites range from $144 to $2,500 a night. Talk about flexibility.

A few of my friends and I stayed at The Palazzo’s elegant Lago Suite, which stands in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The hotel is equipped with tons of shops and even gondola rides.

But in case this is all hard to grasp, here’s a fun video to help your imagination:

Happy suite shopping!

