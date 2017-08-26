Mel Ibarra, Contributor Food/Travel Blogger & Thrillist Video Producer

How I Scored an Amazing Suite in Vegas Through Suiteness

08/26/2017 11:38 pm ET Updated 11 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS — I’ve always dreamed of having a ‘Hang Over’-esque bachelorette party — minus waking up with a missing tooth, that is. Thanks to Suiteness, my Sin City trip was everything I’ve wished for plus more.

We tend to assume suites are strictly reserved for celebrities and VIP guests. Luckily, with Suiteness, users have access to some of the most exclusive luxury hotel suites around the world (regardless of how important you are). For Vegas, this includes Caesars Palace, Cosmopolitan, Wynn and many more.

A post shared by Mel Ibarra (@melibarratv) on

Members also get complimentary access to a team of concierges available 24/7 to help with anything trip-related, from picking a suite to an airport pickup in a limo. Yes, a limo. Shoot, you can even have Suiteness plan your whole Vegas itinerary if you please.

In addition, the service comes with a personal butler and champagne delivery.

Best of all, it’s free to sign up. So you can get a feel for it while you window shop for suites.

Here’s a peek at what they currently have to offer in Vegas:

Suiteness
Suiteness

Suites range from $144 to $2,500 a night. Talk about flexibility.

Suiteness
Suiteness

A few of my friends and I stayed at The Palazzo’s elegant Lago Suite, which stands in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The hotel is equipped with tons of shops and even gondola rides.

But in case this is all hard to grasp, here’s a fun video to help your imagination:

Happy suite shopping!

Melissa Ibarra is a Video Producer for Thrillist. Her areas of expertise include food, travel and entertainment. Follow her career journey via LinkedIn. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter if you wish to see an endless amount of food on your social feed.

