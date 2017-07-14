How I Went From Hating Exercise, To Loving It...

Believe it or not... I haven’t always been into exercise.

When I was younger, I was extremely active, and did plenty of sports.

Competitive swimming, competitive surf life saving, dancing, netball, soccer, volleyball, running I did it all, or at least tried.

Then somewhere in my late teens, I just felt like I had enough of it.

I stopped doing anything at all.

It didn’t interest me, I didn’t want to do it... and eventually I grew to hate it.

All those years of doing exercise burnt me out and I didn’t want to waste my time with it.

I was also young and so I didn’t think I would need to worry about staying fit.

I looked lean, without doing anything, and I was eating whatever I wanted.

I thought that would last forever.

But then 24 hit, and it hit hard.

I started gaining weight rapidly.

I was tired all the time, I had no motivation or energy.

I felt anxious nearly every day.

And to top it all off, I started having extreme pain in my feet that was slowly getting worse and worse.

So I said to myself... okay I have to do something about this.

I started “trying” to be healthy.

And by trying I mean doing rapid detoxes, weird foot detoxes, eating soup for a week, starving myself on less than 1000 calories per day,

None of it worked, and what didn’t work... I couldn’t stick to for long.

This went on for about 12 months.

And it wasn’t until I returned from a holiday from Thailand.

All the time getting more sick, more tired and more overweight.

That I finally thought enough was enough, I have to make some drastic changes.

Even then it still took me three months to get my act together... and on New Years Eve I made a resolution that I was going to lose weight and get fit and healthy!

So what was the secret sauce that made it stick this time?

Well firstly, I stopped trying to look for shortcuts, and I realised that the only option was hard work.

Yes some people have success with short cuts, but they are like people who win the lottery... few and far between.

I realised that there was more to it than just how I looked, I needed to feel well too.

Suffering fatigue, rheumatoid arthritis and scoliosis can be draining, so I needed to have as much energy as possible.

I realised that I was getting older, and that if I didn’t do something now, when would I?

So I worked hard, trained and ate right.

And within six months I was feeling pretty amazing.

My body felt alive again, and I was starting to like what I saw in the mirror.

My confidence was coming back.

Now, it would be easy enough to stop now, I was looking and feeling good!

But I realised, that is the fatal flaw with quick fixes, they are designed to get you in and then you stop.

And when you stop, all your hard work comes back undone, and you inevitably get trapped in a yo-yo cycle.

Now I know, exercise isn’t always the most pleasant thing.

And I still hate running.

But I do enjoy training weights, doing yoga, pilates and walking in nature with my pup.

You don’t have to love all kinds of exercise. You just have to find the balance of what you like, with what will also get you to your goals.

A lot of the time the fear of starting, or hating something, or not knowing what to do holds us back.

I started out weight training in my ghetto garage gym with my now husband Matt.

It was brutal training, but it was the shake up I needed to get back into it.

As hard as it was, it was the complete opposite of my other attempts to lose weight.

Plus I wasn’t starving myself, I was eating plenty of healthy whole foods (and having a cheat day on the weekends).

It gave me strength, it gave me confidence.... and some days as much as I didn’t WANT to train, I would just train because of how I felt after.

Satisfied and like I was working toward a better me.

My training and plan back then was so different to what I am doing now though.

So don’t be afraid to start, to start somewhere and experiment until you find things you love to do.