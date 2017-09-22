How IMMLA Makes Its Mark in the Freight Forwarding Industry with Blockchain Technology

Two weeks ago, I had an enlightening chat with the founders of IMMLA and they shared with me a special multimodal system they use for their freight forwarding services. This multimodal system makes use of the unique blockchain technology to help intimate their clients on the progress of their cargo.

I was blown away by the concept and Mikhail Astakhov, one of the founders of IMMLA told me about how novel the IMMLA project is.

“There’s nothing like this that executes logistics preparation on the market. Although we see a growing potential market, we’ve not seen such special technology being used.”

The multimodal system behind IMMLA was developed with the aim of making sure that every person involved in the transportation, receipt and delivery of cargo is given the opportunity to know the status at each level.

Mikhail explained that the technologies used have always been existence. The problem was that nobody thought of applying the current technologies to meet the interest of the people involved in the logistics chain.

“We tried to understand the problem. We saw that there were technologies ready to meet the limitations in the logistics industry for the next 10 years. The problem was the diverse interests of the people on the supply chain – and sometimes their interests are contradictory to others on the supply chain.

For example, the truck driver wants to deliver the container to the port, while the shipping company wants the cargo loaded later. The government, on the other hand, wants to set taxes before the owner of the cargo or the shipping company gets the shipment. That’s why we developed the multimodal system to cater for the different interests of persons within one shipment.”

Viacheslav Neunyvakin, another founder, shared that IMMLA has a strong team of experts consistently developing solutions to ensure the effective operation of the multimodal system. What motivated Viacheslav to participate in establishing IMMLA was the desire to create a company that will play an active part in developing software for logistics companies, custom brokers and transport companies, among others.

Incorporating Blockchain to Freight Forwarding

Then Mikhail made a bold statement, “IMMLA’s multimodal system makes IMMLA the revolution of revolution.”

The founders of IMMLA had great visions for the company and were very confident about this project spreading to several countries. I wanted to dig deeper and find out why they specifically chose the blockchain technology.

As if reading my thoughts, Viacheslav said that the main reason why they chose to use blockchain was to ensure transparency in the activities of all the participants on the supply chain. Due to the large storage capacity of the blockchain through something called a hash function, data such as the freight forwarding contracts, location and status of the cargo and other documentation required in the shipment and delivery of the cargo, can be stored and made easily accessible to those involved.

“For example, nobody can misrepresent details saying that the vessel or truck is in Russia when after looking at the blockchain you see that it’s in the US and the exact time it passed its shore. Thanks to the blockchain technology and its integration with IMMLA you can easily track your cargo and know its status. This, I can say, is a revolution in logistics with this kind of transparency.”

In fact, major emphasis was placed on transparency in the IMMLA whitepaper. This is with the aim of ensuring that users are protected on all grounds and are never kept in the dark when having their cargo shipped. IMMLA’s multimodal system, although novel makes it pretty reliable.

Overcoming the Challenges

Just like all big projects with even greater visions, IMMLA faced a lot of obstacles along the way. It surprised me to find out that one of their challenges was how other freight forwarders would be threatened with their innovative and futuristic project.

“The problem was that the freight forwarders were afraid of the competition with IMMLA. But all IMMLA has is a special interface for freight forwarders, while they had more agencies in the freight forwarding industry.

These freight forwarders actually thought that their business will be thrown out of the market with IMMLA’s presence. Our aims were very different. We wanted to develop a friendly platform that will help with international transportation.”

Mikhail went further to say that IMMLA’s main problem was making sure that their multimodal system would be able to cater for the peculiar needs of cargo owners. The goods to be transported may need to be kept under special conditions during shipment. This is what makes some cargo owners try to get their own freight forwarders who can provide such special conditions.

But then again, IMMLA deals with freight forwarding solutions and not the transportation of cargo itself, which was what other freight forwarders feared would be the ground where IMMLA would compete with them. So IMMLA had to make it clear that they were not established to throw anyone out of the market but rather to help enhance the freight forwarding service with their multimodal software solution.

The founders of IMMLA had another problem to deal with — identity issues while running the company. Mikhail relates that this put them in a very funny fix.

“I remember when people used to think that we weren’t real. People thought that when we started we were just nominal faces. Although this didn’t cause much of a problem in other countries, it caused a lot of hype in Russia. It sounds funny but we needed to take immediate action.”

This was quite understandable. With the rise of the blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency market, anonymity is a norm. This has even paved way to the presence of many scammers in the virtual space.

What the founders did to combat the identity issue was to conduct several interviews and make videos which were uploaded to the IMMLA YouTube channel. There was so much pressure from the community that those measures were imperative.

Looking into the Future of IMMLA

IMMLA is indeed a revolution, so I wondered about where the founders saw IMMLA would be in the next 5 years. Apparently, they already had the timeline all planned. The founders want to make the IMMLA project touch every means of transport known to logistics. According to Mikhail, IMMLA is focused on developing software that will cater for transportation on sea, road, rail and air.

“We want to make software that can be used for freight forwarders and cargo owners for transportation of cargo by way of trucks. Next we want to make multimodal systems for transportation via sea and then branch into railway and air.”

Currently, IMMLA is operational in Russia due to the favorable conditions as per legislation and its friendly conditions towards blockchain. However, the founders have plans to take their unique innovation to other countries as well. One of the countries they want to extend to is China.

Mikhail said that according to the original plan, they had intended to spread their reach to China in 2020 but it seems like they will start off early in the next two to three years. Europe is also another place they intend to branch into, probably within the same timeframe with China.

Aside from reaching out to different countries, the plans for IMMLA is to make freight forwarding extremely affordable. Viacheslav is of the opinion that IMMLA could be the key to making goods cheaper because logistics will be made easier with IMMLA. That is their aim.