How Independence Blue Cross Is Innovating On Healthcare To Increase Patient Value

In Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, sits one of the most historic highways in the United States -- Market Street.

The infamous 100-foot-wide avenue plays home to Independence National Historical Park which houses the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and National Constitution Center.

But it isn’t the monumental sites that drew me to visit the road originally known as High Street; it is the transformative member experiences currently being created at Independence Live, Independence Blue Cross’ state-of-the-art customer event center.

It’s on the second floor of this communal hub that I met with Brian Lobley, President of Commercial and Consumer Markets for Independence Blue Cross (IBX), to dive deep into how the company is revolutionizing healthcare experiences, despite industry challenges of affordability and regulatory uncertainty, which remain the signature issues in the health plans sector. Despite the challenges, bright spots exist for health plans like Independence Blue Cross that are making investments to empower healthcare consumers, engendering a brand new type of interaction with plan members, and bringing technology to the forefront to help their members become more educated, less frustrated, and healthier overall.

Here are three customer experience lessons on how Independence Blue Cross is innovating the healthcare arena to empower members with outstanding experiences and services.

CX Factor*

#1: Community Comes First

“Health care is local, so we’re a part of our community. We want to make sure that we are all about our community [by] putting our members at the center of everything we do. . . We’re thinking about them and making sure the tools and resources are there at their level. That’s why we got ahead of the curve.”

Independence understands the power of community and that, as an insurance provider, it is their responsibility to look after their area members.

One of the ways the company drives community outreach and connections is with their health-centric events held regularly at Independence Live on Market Street.

In the artistically structured two-story building, Independence caters to the community with a customer service department that is available to answer questions, take payments, and enroll new members. More importantly, individuals have access to Zumba classes, yoga and mindfulness meditation courses, family fitness programs, stress management lessons, and even healthy cooking demonstrations in their full kitchen, among many other services.

But Independence doesn’t just expect the community to come to them; they are hitting the pavement and bringing wellness education to the people with their Independence Express healthcare information and retail vehicle.

Traveling across southeast Philly, Independence Express is helping large numbers of people understand the changes that came with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and they are sure to guide people through the changes ahead.

Since sending the 50-foot trailer out on the streets, Independence Express has brought its personalized knowledge to hundreds of community events and interacted directly with well over 65,000 Philadelphia residents.

#2: Let Innovation Lead the Way

“We’re trying to innovate along the customer experience; we call it human-centered innovation. For us, innovation is certainly a hallmark [and] we’re putting the pieces together in a different way than our brethren. . . We’ve been really happy with the engagement outcomes of actually communicating with people differently.”

Since the Affordable Healthcare Act was enacted, many individuals who have never had health insurance were suddenly propelled into a complex, confusing, and sometimes frustrating marketplace. And with healthcare reform on the horizon, more questions are sure to arise from vulnerable, concerned members.

Many of these folks are from younger generations and loathe the idea of having to call in, wait on hold, and endure the lengthy process of obtaining answers and assistance, especially during high-traffic, open enrollment periods when Independence handles some 2,000 calls a day. The company therefore invested in online technologies, like live chat and co-browsing sessions from Oracle Sales Cloud*, to expedite enrollment online and resolve customer issues faster for those that don’t have the patience for call centers.

The company has done more than innovate the insurance-buying process; they also introduced text message reminders into the mix. The fact is that when people receive a postcard or letter in the mail letting them know it’s time for various screenings or check-ups, those reminders are easily set aside and forgotten or go unopened altogether.

Text messages, on the other hand, have roughly a 99% open rate, which in many cases prompts recipients to act in a more urgent manner.

Since implementing this system, Independence Blue Cross has seen incredible engagement rates. As far as cervical cancer screenings or colorectal cancer screenings go, Independence has achieved over 150% engagement within three months of the member receiving the text, when compared to traditional methods.

In many instances, technology is the key to unlocking a premier experience for customers as it caters to them in a personalized way that is fast and effective.

#3: Meet the Customer on Their Terms

“For us, member experience is making sure that Independence is providing a superior experience for you, where you want it, and how you want it, [It’s] having the right tools, resources, and information for that member available at the channel they want.”

In a world where technology is allowing customer interactions and experiences to become increasingly personalized, it is vital for companies to cater to individual needs and way of doing things.

This means that when a customer has a question, concern, or ask, they need to have access to a variety of touchpoints with an organization.

In Independence’s case, this is particularly important as a large number of people who contact them are in trying situations with their own health or the health of a family member; this makes convenience vital.

Independence offers their members a number of contact options; be it phone, email, their website, or their mobile application, which in many instances can answer questions without human intervention.

The Ever-Evolving World of Healthcare

Independence is transforming the industry for healthcare providers. Not only is the brand putting the people in their community first by educating them, but they are also providing their members with the tools, technological and otherwise, to empower them to take their healthcare into their own hands and become healthier husbands and wives, sons and daughters, and neighbors -- in the City of Brotherly Love and beyond.