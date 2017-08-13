How Innovation is Changing Wall Street

We’ve heard all the hype about fintech, that new buzzword associated with financial technology. Everything from payment systems, exchanges, banking, and of course, the blockchain is swirling around us day-by-day.

In the innovation space, there are innovators and then the mass of followers that come up behind them once the venture capitalists and Wall Street smell blood-in-the-water. So we decided to look into some innovative companies that are in financial technology and have addressing a particular place in the financial markets.

For this piece, we decided to venture into the world of the small-cap public company and with the introduction of the JOBS Act, the new rules for private companies going public through Regulation A+ and then an uplisting on a US exchange such as Nasdaq and the NYSE.

Back in the 80’s and 90’s the small cap IPO was a common occurrence on Wall Street. Some of the largest public companies today such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, and Intel all went public with relatively small balance sheets and capital raises.

Now innovation is back into the small cap marketplace. The use of Regulation A+, moving to an uplisting onto a major exchange has allowed companies such as ShiftPixy and Myomo. These companies used the power of the crowd and new rules to raise their capital.

“ShiftPixy and Myomo are not only two innovative companies in their own right, but they have been the first two companies to successfully raise money using the new rules of the JOBS Act and then uplisting to a national exchange” said Enzo Villani, CEO of Equities.com.

Myomo, which is short for “my own motion” is a commercial stage medical robotics company that develops and markets the MyoPro® product line of lightweight, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals who have suffered a stroke, spinal cord, or nerve injury, or other neuromuscular disability.

Yes, you heard that correctly, robotics that help disabled people. Where were the venture firms on this one? The fact is that there are many innovative companies that breaking new ground everyday and seek capital to make those dreams a reality.

Another innovator in this space, is Equities.com. A company that has dedicated its focus on “emerging growth companies”. These are the companies that are both public and privately owned seeking new investors and growth capital. Villani commented, “At Equities.com, we want to work with our clients from seed to going public and beyond. We’ve built a platform that provides information, news and engagement that is all about highlighting innovation.”

The pipeline for Regulation A+ companies seeking an uplisting to the Nasdaq and NYSE is growing. New boutique investment banks focused on this market such as Banq.co and W.R. Hambrecht are helping to pave the way for these new innovators. Portals such as NetCapital.com and Crowdfunder.com focus on the equity crowdfunding, Computershare and Vstock, becoming leaders in stock transfer extending their expertise with public companies into the private sector.

Like so many of these companies that are raising capital, the financial technology and capital markets space is going through a major transition. Some new players and older players are moving with the times and not looking back.

Maybe Wall Street can take a page out of the playbook from these firms and see the value that a smaller IPO and listing in the public markets is shifting away from them and into the hands of these more nimble competitors.