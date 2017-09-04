How Introverts Can Rule At Work

It has been a long-held belief that extroverts rule the workplace. Their noticeable outgoing, social nature has often kept the extrovert at the forefront of organisations. Introverts, quiet and sometimes misunderstood by comparison, have often fallen by the wayside. It is only in recent years that the role of introverts at work have gained more prominence in occupational research. Susan Cain, the author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking, highlighted the differences in how introverts perceive and operate in the world. It isn't about shyness or being aloof, but is simply a matter of choice. One can be an introvert, and enjoy socialising, but the choice of environment and how an introvert conserves and expends energy is different. An introvert needs time alone to regroup from an overstimulating environment, which will cause a loss of energy, while those that are defined as extroverts gain their energy from social interactions.

I am what you would define as a sociable introvert. I am a deep thinker, a philosopher, love to socialise with friends, meet new people and explore. I am incredibly talkative. It often comes as a surprise when people learn that I am an introvert, because their natural perception of introverts is one of shyness. The difference lies in my need for recuperation. I need my alone time to gain energy. Large, overly stimulating environments drain me. I prefer small groups of people where the topic of conversation has depth, and is inspiring, over shallow and often superficial small talk. This is the case for many introverts.

How Can Organisations Utilise The Introverted Personality?

Employees come in all shapes and sizes. As a result, organisations must harness the key skill-set of each employee, working with their unique personality, and cultivating their key strengths. The working environment can be a struggle for different temperaments and personalities, and organisations can manage these differences through supporting employees individually. It is imperative that managers and organisations do not prescribe a one-size fits all model to managing employee wellbeing, but, instead, they should work on an individual basis with each employee, finding flexibility and providing an adaptable and agile working environment along the way.

Many working models subscribe to the notion of team work, collaboration, and endless meetings to harness creativity, but this model does not bode well for those individuals whose creative juices and energy levels are depleted through constant collaboration. In fact, many individuals, especially those on the introverted side of the intro-extra spectrum, feel exhausted and find it difficult to get their work done in such an environment. As such, organisations can provide a space for those individuals to work alone, in isolation, where their productivity increases and creative juices flow.

Organisations can harness the key strengths of an introvert through providing an environment that meets their needs. In return, they can expect a level of creativity and intellectual thinking that often outweighs that of the extrovert. Introverts often need time alone to cultivate their creative juices. They need space; a simple environment, devoid of chaos, noise and distraction. Their mind functions best with less outside stimulation, which allows their own internal stimulation to kick in.

Introverts may be quiet or appear talkative. Regardless of their style or mannerisms, providing a tailored environment that takes on board the nature of an introvert is imperative to their success, and, ultimately, the success of the organisation.

What Can Organisations Expect From an Introvert?

While it is important to note here that the introvert-extravert scale is a continuum- a spectrum that can range, and one where a person may fluctuate- those that are on the introverted side of the spectrum can offer a range of unique skills.