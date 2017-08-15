How J Keitsu Made $2M in 8 Months By Leveraging the Power of E-Commerce

J Keitsu Sorenson, is a 28-year- old break-dancer entrepreneur from Iowa. Fun fact about Iowa is there are more hogs than people. Before Keitsu dove into e-commerce, he worked for Godaddy (which is popular for being the largest domain and host provider). It was at GoDaddy where he discovered what was possible in e-commerce since he was talking to business owners over the phone. This then led him to a book at his local Barnes & Noble called ”The 4 Hour Work Week” by Tim Ferriss.

In 2013 Keitsu quit working for Godaddy. He had some minor success with his first store before he sold it to move onto other projects. Those other projects were a string of failures including an app store portfolio of game apps before having success with another store which he sold in October 2015. Fast forward to June 2016, Keitsu had his first major breakthrough, and after that came his success where he made $1M in 5 months and $2M in 8 months. If you’re looking to get started in e-com this is what I learned from interviewing him.

The Foundation

Don’t pick a name that tells the user what you are selling. Pick a very general, memorable, and easy to pronounce name. Think about Sears or Amazon. A name like Pet Shirts limits your stores ability to expand into different industries. The “shopify name generator” is an amazing place to start brainstorming and remember to avoid words like shop, deals, store, cheap, sales, discount etc…

Branding is more than just a name. Your brand needs a consistent vibe throughout all of it’s marketing channels whether it’s social media or email-marketing. It’s also important to know your customers slang. If you’re in the pet niche, go on Instagram and study how dog and cat accounts speak to their followers. They use specific verbiage that people in that community understand. This way when a user from that community visits your site they already relate to you and people buy what they relate too.

The Customer Experience

Even though many shopify entrepreneurs work from a desktop/laptop it’s important to remember that a new study from Pew Research discovered that 51 percent of online shoppers have also bought something from their mobile phone. This means you need to choose a shopify store theme with a smooth mobile experience as the mobile market continues to grow. Not only do you need a great theme but also the proper CC processing logos, all major credit card brands, guarantees, and other indicators telling the user their information is secured. You need a Secure Socket Layer (SSL) on your store. Mobile users can quickly notice the lock icon in the browser address of your store. A missing lock icon will raise red flags.

The Product

Users trust what other’s opinion on your products more than your own sales copy. What speaks louder than your own sales copy? High quality pictures, diagrams, and infographics. You can create them for free on Canva. On top of that, video reviews from an influencer help conversions massively. Videos don’t need to be fancy. A simple unboxing and product demonstration video will do. The end goal is to help the the end user feel comfortable with your product. Many customers fear buying a product only to receive a cheap knock off.

Summary