How Jane Lu Built A $30 Million Empire

Founder and Owner of Showpo.com Jane Lu knew that computing data and excel sheets were not her ultimate goal. So she quit her boring job as a consultant at KPMG in Australia and started planning to take over the world in her parent’s tiny garage. After failing at her first business with $60K in debt, the “lazy CEO” was determined to try again. In 2010, she self- coded www.ShowPo.com and listed a few clothing items on the site. Today, Showpo, the website for cute, feminine, and budget - friendly accessories has captivated a social media audience of 2M and counting and is worth over $30M. With expansion plans for Los Angeles, Jane Lu is a cool, energetic and fun boss that’s taking over the e-commerce space with her fresh take on the trendy Aussie style. Here's what the quintessential girl boss has to say about starting a business in the social space.

A post shared by Jane Lu 😝 CEO @ Showpo (@thelazyceo) on May 23, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

Why did your corporate lifestyle suck?

It was just so boring! Traveling and being on exchange for a year really opened my eyes, so when I came back to Australia, I really struggled with gray, cubicle, corporate life. My path up the corporate ladder now had a different view. It was no longer something ambitious to work towards and a safety net that allowed me to travel and buy a house; it seemed like a prison sentence.

A post shared by Jane Lu 😝 CEO @ Showpo (@thelazyceo) on Jul 4, 2016 at 12:26am PDT

What went through your head when you decided to quit? Did losing your cushiony salary bring fear to your ultimate decision? How much did you make at this time? And What went into your thought process for anyone looking to quit and start their empire?

On a not-very-exciting Monday, seemingly nothing more extraordinary than a regular Monday, I was sitting behind my laptop, nursing a massive hangover. I remember this moment so clearly… I looked at my phone and had this lightning bolt realization when I thought to myself: “3 hours had just passed… I am literally 3 hours more dead that I was… And I that I’ve done was that I'd removed the circular referencing in this spreadsheet. And just like always, I’m going to drown my sorrows in a meatball sub for lunch. How is this my life?” So I quit! It wasn't the smartest decision I admit. I was over 60K in debt and couldn't tell my parents I was giving everything up, PLUS I had no viable business plan.

How long did it take you to conceptualize Showpo?

After my first business failed, I was introduced to another girl that also wanted to start an online store. We hit it off straight away! We had only met a few times at this stage, but one night, over too many glasses of red wine, we came up with the name and concept behind Show Pony (which is what it was called back then). And that was in September 2010.

Describe the ideal Showpo girl style? Who wears Showpo?

Showpo really does have styles to suit so many women. Our goal is 'to be her go-to place to shop.' There are the party dresses for fun, younger girls; trendy pieces for our stylish customers who love to mix high-end.

What’s it like being a young CEO?

I love being the master of my own destiny, it's a bit surreal (and a bit of pressure) now that the team is so big, but mainly it's a lot of fun. And I love showing other women that it can be done, because I too have doubts. I just have to prove those doubts wrong!

What’s your “boss” mission statement?

Work hard, play hard :p

A post shared by Jane Lu 😝 CEO @ Showpo (@thelazyceo) on Jan 22, 2016 at 5:15am PST

What do you like to wear to work?

Anything goes at Showpo HQ. My styles depend on my mood, some days I might wear skinny jeans and a vintage print tee, others days I might be feeling a playsuit and thigh-high boots. I've been known to rock some pretty outrageous looks at work, but the way I see it is that fashion is fun so I should play around with it!

A post shared by SHOWPO 💕 (@showpo) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

What're your favorite products on the site right now?

The graphic/vintage tee range. They're so cool and comfy - I'm so proud to work with such a talented team. https://www.showpo.com/collection/graphics.html

A post shared by Jane Lu 😝 CEO @ Showpo (@thelazyceo) on Nov 19, 2015 at 1:44am PST

How do you maintain your work - life balance?

The 80/20 rule. During the week I knuckle down and do crazy hours, getting minimal sleep and working at all hours (I come up with my best ideas at weird times, much to my team's annoyance!). On the weekends I party, sleep, and catch-up on all my fave reality TV shows. If I didn't have downtime, I'd go crazy.

Any last minute social media tips you can give my readers?