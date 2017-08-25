How Jarratt Davis launched a Multi-Million Dollar Hedge Fund

At the beginning of 2017 there were almost 10,000 hedge funds registered around the world. Many of these are started by large investment firms looking to focus on a specific strategy. Jarratt Davis launched his own fund into the mix towards the end of 2016. This was not as straightforward as it seemed because he had no prior experience in the world of hedge funds.

He began as a retail trader back in 2005. At that stage he was simply surfing online for ways to make money from the internet. He began trading currencies because it was a very accessible market to those with small amounts of starting capital.

After finding success with currencies he decided to launch his own money management business in 2010. Due to the global financial crisis the industry was becoming more and more regulated. In 2012 his broker informed him that he would now need to be regulated in order to trade for clients professionally.

This is when Davis was introduced to a London based investment firm.

“I had couple of calls and then went down to London to meet them face to face,” he recalls. “They agreed to take me under their umbrella so that I could offer my managed account programme as an FCA regulated product.”

Reality of the city

Offering an FCA regulated product to investors was the next step on his professional journey. He was now also based in the City of London full time. “This gave my small money management business a tremendous amount of credibility.” Says Davis.

But it wasn’t long before the reality of trading in the City set in. He discovered a world where people were not always looking out for the best interests of their clients.

In one encounter he recalls an IB offering him a large amount of client capital to trade, but only in return for guaranteed monthly commissions in the Introduces pocket. He found that many operators in the city were primarily driven by commissions rather than performance.

“I always had this vision of the city being the place where everyone knew what they were doing and where everyone made money from the markets.” He says. “The reality is that a lot of people made most of their money from commissions and didn’t really care if the client made money or not.”

This practice encompassed the entire industry, from brokers to financial advisers.

This gave the managed account industry specifically a bad name and made it difficult to build the business beyond the level that he was already at.

The reality of all this was soon realized when he started making a serious effort to raise money from institutional investors.

He found that larger investors didn’t generally consider managed account structures.

“The managed account model was fantastic for individual investors. It provides complete transparency and allows each client total control over their funds.” Says Davis. “Institutional investors on the other hand just don’t operate under that structure. To them, it is far more difficult to verify the performance of a trader via a third party account.”

The structure of choice for larger investors was a fund. Despite his trading success he would need to move away from managed accounts and into that type of structure instead.

Launching a hedge fund

The first issue was that this would completely reset the performance history that he had been building since way back in 2008.

Investors would only be interested in the returns generated by the fund into which they are investing, for obvious reasons. This would completely exclude the returns that Davis had made during his successful managed accounts program.

According to audit statements provided for this article, his return in between 2008 – 2015 was shown to be an average of just under 27% per year (non-compounded).

The other issue was the scale and expense of running a hedge fund compared to his previous managed account program.

According to hedgethink.com, the average cost for setting up a fund sits in between $50,000 and $100,000 USD. The ongoing operational costs can range from $75,000 to $120,000 USD per year for the life of the fund.

With the basic costs so high it is imperative that the fund has a base of capital large enough to sustain itself through the early years.On their website, Apex fund services state that the minimum amount of capital required to launch a fund stands at $2 million.

“I was in a catch 22 situation. In order to grow the business I needed to re-structure as a fund but this would, at the same time, send my track record right back to zero.” Recalls Davis. “I also had these huge costs to bear while generating that initial track record to attract investors”.

He decided to bear the cost himself and use his own capital to build up the initial track record of performance.

“I think the fact that I have managed to get set up and operational is proof that anyone can do the same if they have the drive and ambition. Says Davis. “I have built everything from the ground up and will continue to grow it step at a time.”

The AsAc hedgefund officially launched at the beginning of 2017. Its performance is tracked on Morning Star and Bloomberg and the main strategy is focused on FX trading and private equity investments.