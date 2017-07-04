That headline may offend some Christians and some Americans, but hear me out.

Both holidays celebrate the birth of something that stood against something evil. Both holidays celebrate the birth of something standing against injustice and against the cruel tyranny of the rich and powerful over the common people. Both holidays commit our being to the common good and welfare of our people. Both holidays celebrate the inherent worth and divinity in each of us, our birthright to a life of freedom from unjust oppression. They celebrate our right to pursue an abundant and happy life. They celebrate the truth that life, in harmony with the creator, is naturally filled with joy and happiness and abundance. They celebrate life, free of the evil that separates us from that abundant happy life. They celebrate our persistence and insistence in that struggle, and nothing less than victory in that war of good over evil, right over wrong, justice over injustice, healing over suffering, abundance over poverty.