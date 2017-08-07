How Justin Gatlin Became The Most Untouchable Man In Track & Field

Justin Gatlin. If you say that name to anyone who loves Track & Field, they’ll have a strong opinion on the man’s career and legacy. Whether they love him like kin, or despise every fiber in his being, they will have a very matter of factly opinion about Gatlin. What did he do? Did he kill someone? Did he murder a dog? Did he sexual harras someone? If Justin Gatlin is guilty of anything, it’s not living up to the expectations that society has for its olympic athletes, and going on about his life as though he didn’t let the world down. But is that really his problem, or ours?

The Issue

Back in 2001 a 19 year Gatlin, tested positive for performance enhancing drugs. He argued the positive test result stemmed from his medication for attention deficit disorder, a condition he's had since he was 9 years old. Although he stopped taking the meds several days before the 2001 nationals, he had enough in his system to trip a test for elevated levels of amphetamine. To be totally transparent, several other sprinters and athletes outside of track & field have failed a drug test in their day. Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell, and let us not forget our beloved Marion Jones. All of them have PED usage and suspensions etc. on their records. Part of the reason why many purest in track & field frown upon the success of Gatlin is because he tested positive again for PED usage in 2006. And to play devil’s advocate, can you really blame them?

Justin Gatlin 2006

Most would argue that Gatlin’s first failed drug test can be accepted and forgiven. Professional athletes cheat, then they’re disciplined. In time they return to their respective sport and finish out their careers with a level of contrition and remorse. The general public accepts them eventually, and everyone goes on about their life, right? In a perfect world, yes, but we’re not in Kansas Dorothy. Gatlin, like Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds, denied knowingly using PEDs. He later was able to appeal his ban from the sport, and subsequently have the ban reduced to 4 years. In exchange for the reduced suspension time, Gatlin agreed to cooperate with federal officials to help crackdown on the usage and selling of PEDs. Where I from, that sounds like snitching, but cooperation is a bit easier on the pallet.

The Science

After going from good guy to hated guy, Gatlin returned in 2010 to compete in the sport of who can run faster in a romper (Track & Field). He goes on to take and successfully pass every drug test imaginable, enroute to winning olympic medals and world championships. However, there is strong evidence that suggest the usage of PEDs can benefit an athlete decades after they’ve stopped taking the banned substances. Scientist have established that muscles can retain the advantages given by anabolic steroids decades after the point at which they were taken. Kristian Gundersen, Professor of Physiology at the University of Oslo told BBC Sport: "If you exercise, or take anabolic steroids, you get more nuclei and you get bigger muscles. If you take away the steroids, you lose the muscle mass, but the nuclei remain inside the muscle fibers. They are like temporarily closed factories, ready to start producing protein again when you start exercising again." This bit of information is relevant to Gatlin because since returning from his suspension, he has run his best times. Most Sprinters are retired by his age (35), so the fact that he has run a majority of his fastest times after serving 1 suspension and another 4 year ban, leads many to frown upon his accomplishments with disgust, and at the very least be skeptical of any success he has.

Is It Fair ?

One can rationalize why the above information is enough for many to label Gatlin a cheater, and boo him at every race and podium in the world. In fact, that’s exactly the kind of treatment the 2-time olympian and world champion receives whenever he races. Justin Gatlin is by far the most hated athlete in track & field. But is the negative energy directed at Gatlin warranted? Like a convicted criminal is sentenced to serve time in prison then later released, and given the chance to start over; Gatlin is entitled to such process. Right? Not so fast, speed demon!

Gatlin’s Perspective

Why do athletes compete? The answer to that question is important, as it pertains to comprehending the complexities involving not only Justin Gatlin, but all athletes. If Gatlin was competing for the sake of being a role model, and inspiring young athletes around the world, he would’ve conducted a very loud and heartfelt public relations campaign similar to the one Marion Jones went on after testing positive for PEDs. Since returning to the sport, Gatlin hasn’t gone on any campaigns to help restore his image. He has kept out of trouble, and hasn’t done anything to warrant a harsh reaction to his performances. That is of course, if you were the kind of person who didn’t expected an apology or contrition in the first place. The problem is that most people want Gatlin to come out and be humble and apologetic about his past usage of PEDs. When Gatlin boast about Usain Bolt being scared to race him, people roll their eyes. When Gatlin suggest that he is fueled by the boisterous boos he’s greeted with each time he’s introduced at the start line, he is fueling the preexisting notions of him being a narcissistic jerk, because many feel that his own poor judgement and actions led to his fall from grace. Over the years he has not apologized for his usage of PEDs. Does he have to? Does he owe us anything? I don’t think so, because I believe Justin Gatlin runs for the sake of his obsession with competition. His motivation comes from a desire to be the best. He’s never going to apologize for doing something that he’s not sorry for. He doesn’t feel like he hurt anyone. He doesn’t feel like he let someone down. His vindication and confidence come from his success on the track, not support from fans etc.

What Now ?

Justin Gatlin has embraced his narrative. PEDs, negotiations, suspensions, fines, the boos, and bad press, he has taken it all in stride for over a decade. If you want to know how he feels about all of the negative energy associated with his legacy, look no further than the images of him celebrating his first place finish in this years 100m world championship. He hushed the crowd, the naysayers, and anyone else with something to say about him. Is Gatlin without controversy, of course not. But is he, and every other athlete for that matter, expected to live their life in accordance with our expectations? He cheated, he served his time, and he kept on winning. He was given a second chance at having a career and is making the most of it. You may not agree with his handling of certain situations, but perhaps your expectations need adjusting? I’m not saying we all have to give him a pass, but I am saying that at some point, people have to move on. Gatlin’s narrative, whether you like it or not is both simultaneously beautiful and blemished. The world champion and olympic medalist has come to terms with his career. It’s about damn time we all caught up to the most untouchable man in track & field.

Justin Gatlin hushes crowd after winning the 2017 World Championship’s 100m final