How Lisa Phillips is Changing the Way We Invest in Real Estate

For the next 8 weeks, I will spotlight amazing entrepreneurs from all over the country doing amazing things in their industry. These are often those entrepreneurs who are working the shadows, taking risks, and taking the traditional way business is done and flipping it on it’s head.

Meet our first spotlight: Lisa Phillips

With an engineering degree, Lisa believed she’d be set for life. She bought into the dream that you go to school, get a degree in a demanding career field, and you’ll have a great job that will support you for many years to come. But she soon found out that wasn’t true when she was laid off, twice.

Like most young professionals, a few years into her career she purchased a condo in a great neighborhood, but once getting laid off she was no longer able to keep up with the maintenance, home ownership fees, and her mortgage. She suffered another major blow when the bank foreclosed on her overpriced condo. She began to reflect on how this latest blow could have been avoided and she realized that low priced properties are often overlooked and with a modest income she could have kept her home.

She now teaches full time and frustrated professionals how to gain their financial and time freedom back by learning how to invest in real estate in often overlooked but profitable communities. When I heard about what she was doing, I had questions...quite a few of them.

Check out her answers below:

What exactly do you teach?

I show working professionals how to navigate working class and lower income neighborhoods successfully as an INVESTMENT, to not only build generational wealth, but also impact communities that appreciate the money and life coming back into their neighborhoods. I teach this through different oral mediums: videos, online courses, coaching, and live events.

What inspired you to start this business?

After being laid off and suffering a foreclosure, I was able to successfully invest in cash flowing property for less than $30,000, and from that began to create my own systems. I knew there were other people just like me out there who grew up in working class/lower income neighborhoods, worked themselves out and wanted to invest in real estate for passive income, but want to do it at lower price ranges and still get high return on investment. AND, they’re like me as they grew up in these neighborhoods, so they’re not “scary” as they are to the more traditional affluent investor who advises against investing in those properties.

What is unique about you do?

I have a gift for saying what needs to be said so we can advance with a clear understanding of what we don’t have, as well as what advantages we do have, without shame or guilt, and with pride as we choose to invest in neighborhoods traditional investors have ignored out of their own uncomfortable dealings in those neighborhoods.

How do you decide which properties to buy?

We look at certain factors to make sure they are aligned with pushing your rental income in the positive direction, so that’s market analysis, neighborhood analysis, safety analysis, and return on investment are all considered to make a perfect deal. Not hard when you know what parameters to look into.

What have been some of your failures, and what have you learned from them?

My initial failure was a foreclosure, but it made me figure out how to still invest in properties. I just have to shift my price range down since the banks won’t deal with me until that falls off. Also, when I started out, I did everything myself - that changed with my 2nd, 3rd property etc as you learn the business is to get the property rented out as soon as possibly to start getting cash flow and return on what you invested.

What would you say are the three key elements for successfully investing in property?

Being very clear on what investment strategy, type of cash return (appreciation, flipping, rentals) before you start, and what your target goals are.

Learning from other’s mistakes through books, education, coaching, and mentors. I actually prefer the coaching relationship to mentors since it’s more structured, guided, and boundaries are a lot clearer about how much time they will invest in getting your real estate investing business up and running.

Focus on your goals with single-minded intensity until you reach them.

Where do you see yourself and your business in 10 years? 20 years?

I hopefully would have taken the couple of hundred investors I currently help and turn that into a couple hundred thousand. I also hope to have taken this message of being proud of what we do have financially, reinvesting in our own communities for our net worth as well as to give people a chance to live. and being someone that people can point to and say, “That person helped shape the course of generational wealth in black community for generations to come, that will have impacts far reaching into the future, by showing others how to acquire it themselves in a way everyone can understand.” That’s what I hope to get out of this. My teaching is my life now. And, through helping and generating that impact, I am sure the monetary rewards will reflect that aspect :-)

But, more logistically, I would love to train in Tony Robbins type settings and arenas, have road shows to go directly to the people.

How can the people get in touch with you or find your programs?

You can find me on Youtube at youtube.com/user.affordablerei or contact me directly at lisaphillipsrei@gmail.com

Donteacia Seymore is an American inventor and innovation strategist. She helps inventors all over the globe build, fund, and launch their incredible ideas. If you’re looking to create a product and need a little guidance, download the free guide, How to Build Your Product in 4 Easy Steps —-> Click here to get the Guide! Or go to bit.ly/build4steps