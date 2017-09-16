3 months

92 days

2208 hours

Since Gracelynn Easton joined us. It’s remarkable that much time has already passed and also unbelievable that that is all-I can’t remember what life was like before her.

Like as in: how did I ever shower, shave my legs, eat an actual meal, sleep ‘in’, get my to do list-done, go shopping at a store…

What I can’t remember is how I ever thought my life was full, before she came. I thought that I had so many accomplishments, so much I had done-so many plans. I thought I knew love, happiness, joy-and yet...I didn’t. I didn’t have even a glimpse at what that was- is.

Now that she is here, now that I have spent 2,208 hours with her. I now know love, happiness and joy in a way I never did before.

Love…her little hands grabbing, reaching- wrapping up around my neck when I hold her up to my chest.

Happiness….the expression on her face when I peer over her bassinet every, single, morning. Does it get any better?

Joy…the giggles she makes when I read her her favorite book (The Pout Pout Fish).

I can’t wait to see what she teaches me over the next 3 months…I know that it will only make me realize...how little I knew before.

Love,