How Living Tiny Transformed Me Into A More Conscious Human Being

Anyone who desires to live with more abundance, purpose, and greater awareness of their surroundings might consider calling a tiny house home – at least for a few days. That is exactly what I did this spring in a 190-square foot humble abode nestled in the Smoky Mountains in Newport, Tennessee. My intention was to determine first-hand if tiny living hype was real. From my viewpoint, six takeaways came from living tiny for a week, which ultimately shaped me into a more thoughtful and conscious human being.

From my perspective, tiny house living:

1. Encourages Mindful Eating Habits

A slightly larger than a normal mini-fridge stored all the items we’d use to nourish our body. Proper food choice was essential when it came to selecting what was placed in this sacred space. While I consider myself a healthy eater, the fridge dictated that there was little or no room for unhealthy snacks – full stop. But that essentially had no bearing on how we ate. Fresh, organic fruits and vegetables from a nearby outdoor market and homemade stew soon found our plates. For dessert, why not savor nature’s candy, a container of blackberries?

2. Promotes A Tidy, Clean, And Organized Lifestyle

While space was limited, I found the area in which we lived tidy, clean, and organized. Everything had a specific space and if an item were used, it would be replaced. Being in less than 200 square-feet meant that it was certainly easier to clean. Leaving shoes just inside the entranceway made tidying up quick and effortless. Searching for things, my occasional MO, did not exist. And to my surprise, there was equal counterspace to prepare meals as found in a 1,000 square-foot apartment. This got me thinking, just how many rooms do I actually utilize in a regular-size home? Four: bedroom, kitchen, sitting room, and bathroom. More importantly, I pondered what purpose might unused space serve in a regular-size house? (other than an additional room(s) to clean)

3. Creates Wardrobe Consciousness

Whether choosing a one-week stay or permanently relocating, one is keenly aware that tiny living limits one’s wardrobe. I didn’t take much – a pair of jeans, track pants, a few t-shirts, rain jacket, sweatshirt, underwear, and socks – yet I had still overpacked. In fairness, I had packed some of these items for a possible camping trip. But I soon realized that an abundant life didn’t necessarily mean an abundance of things. Therefore, I donated said items (and others which didn’t fit) upon my return.

4. Promotes Conscious Financial Decisions

Financial decisions impact nearly every aspect of our lives and certainly play a large role in determining whether to take on tiny living. For instance, when deciding whether to purchase [insert name of item], I asked myself what purpose did it fulfil? And perhaps more essential, even though I only stayed for a week, where would I store it? My mindset, particularly when making a financial decision about a product, had shifted to one based on function and storage rather than need. Alter your mindset and experience a whole new world.

5. Reinforces Healthy and Communication – For The Better

Sharing less than 200 square-feet with someone certainly put emphasis on communication – for the better. There were plenty of “please” and “thank you” and “excuse me, dear” said during the week. While this was no different than other days together, tiny house living was a wonderful reminder that doing the little things, saying “please” and “thank you,” still hold tremendous worth and should be said with frequency. After all, whether we call our home big, small, or haven’t one, kindness knows no boundaries.

6. Frees Time To Explore The Beauty Around Us

While I might have taken a few minutes to gaze at the beauty of a stream which twisted just below our tiny house entrance from inside our humble abode, I often sought out the natural beauty around us. After all, wasn’t that one of the primary draws about downsizing to a tiny house? Exploring orchards, hiking in surrounding forests, and making new friends were just minutes away and made the experience quite memorable. Relish nature’s stunning beauty and delicate aromas on your next walk or adventure, if only for a minute.