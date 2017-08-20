How Long Do Bearded Dragons Live - Bearded Dragons Lifespan

What is the average lifespan of bearded dragons? This is one of the most asked questions among the bearded dragon community. Some people ask this question in order to know how much time they will be able to spend with these beautiful animals while other only ask because they want to ensure that their bearded dragon is getting proper care or not. The average life span of bearded dragons varies widely. It is highly dependent upon many factors such as diet, sex etc.

In this article, we are going to learn about the factors that can increase or decrease the lifespan of bearded dragons.

Diseases and illness are one of the main reasons why bearded dragons leave us very soon. Illness and diseases will drastically decrease the lifespan of bearded dragons.

Below are the factors that affect the average bearded dragons lifespan.

Diet

A good diet enables bearded dragons to live a longer lifespan. A poor diet will do the opposite. The diet has a direct impact on the lifespan of bearded dragons. If we as a bearded dragon owner provide proper diet to our dragons, they can live up to 15 years. By proper diet we mean a mixture of both animal and plant protein. A baby bearded dragon will need 80% animal protein and 20% plant protein. While an adult bearded dragon will need 80% plant protein and 20% animal protein to live a healthy life.

Environment

A bearded dragon is likely to live longer if he/she is getting proper lighting and heating. The environment also has a direct impact on how long do bearded dragons live. Bearded dragons need proper lighting and heating in order to digest its food. So, make sure you are using a proper lighting and heating stuff for your bearded dragon.

Breeding

Breeding can drastically reduce the lifespan of female bearded dragons. Laying too many eggs can decrease the lifespan of female bearded dragons drastically.

Sex

As compared to male bearded dragons, female bearded dragons live a shorter life on average. This is something that is purely natural and we don’t have any control over it.

Size of the species

It is also clear that larger species of bearded dragons such as German giant out live the smaller species of bearded dragons. The bigger the species the higher the chances of it living extended years of life.

Space

More space a bearded dragon has the longer it will live. Because, it will have enough space for exercise and to play around. Exercise is as much important for bearded dragons as it is for humans.

Bearded Dragon Life Span

Below are the different age ranges for bearded dragons.

5 to 8 Years – In the wild, bearded dragons live for 5 to 8 years. This is the same age it will reach in captivity if the owner is not paying much attention to the factors just discussed above.

8 to 12 Years –A bearded dragon will live up to 12 years if he/she is getting proper care. By proper care we mean a mix diet of plant and animal protein, enough space and good environment.

12 to 14 Years –A bearded dragon can live up to 14 years in captivity if the owner is good with bearded dragons. If we take a very good care of our bearded dragon it will live for a longer period of time with us.