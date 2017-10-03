How Long? How Many?

In 1965 Dr. Martin Luther King gave a speech and asked the question, “How long?” That question was preceded by the statement that we are in for the season of long-suffering, but it was followed by a statement of "Not long." Because “no lie can live forever.” My question to our nation is how many?

If now is not the time to talk about policy or politics how many have to die before we decide as a nation that it is time to talk about the failing legislation that allows so many to die? I will agree that it is not a time to talk about race (our daily tonic) because this is a national travesty when innocent lives are lost; however, I will invite my fellow Americans, and particularly our national press secretary, on a short journey through color--only for a moment for American policy.

In all of the horror that happened in Las Vegas, I had an uneasy sigh of relief to learn that the culprit was not a black man. Why? Because of any psychopathic shooter who happens to be black, renders me and every other black person in this nation guilty of his crime. We are guilty by default and there is never a trial to prove otherwise (just as we, blacks, find every white person guilty of the crime of imperialism and profitable slavery). Of course, these are generalizations and there are those who can see beyond color, which is a great thing. However, that freedom of sight has little use in a country that runs on steel-laid and well-established color boundaries. The sad reality is that if it were a black man, I can almost guarantee that the conversation of gun safety would be the order of the day. Why? Because it would then be seen as a discussion on national safety and policy needs for the safety of Americans.

I almost have to believe the purported Native American prediction that Americans founded this nation by the gun and so, too, will they lose it.

Let's step out of color and back into our espoused reality. If any foreign nation wanted to divide and conquer (topple) this nation it wouldn't be over race. It would be over guns. After the Saint Paul Minnesota community-police incident, I half-heartedly believed that if all the footage of American men and boys being shot by police officers who abuse their power were replaced with dogs that many more Americans would be up in arms and change the reality of police brutality in communities across America--because Dogs' Lives Matter. But, after watching the callous response of our leadership to the savage murders of American people in Las Vegas, I have to say, I think if all of us were dogs we could have a better response about death by guns. But, that is a lie. We are not dogs, we are human Americans.

And, if no lie I can live forever, how many of our fellow Americans must die before, we, as a nation realize that this is truly our Achilles heel and that our physical appendage to guns is an issue of National Security and American Safety (not to mention the hundreds that die every year in Chicago and other major US cities)? If we as a country can lamely say that buying an arsenal of guns doesn't raise the eyebrows of the FBI, then we have just told the world how to best take us down.

Dear Mrs. Huckabee Sanders, I ask you, when will be the time to talk about gun control and how many have to die? How long? How many?