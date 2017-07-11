How McGregor Intends to Implement Mixed Styles Into Boxing Mayweather

LOS ANGELES -- Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be stepping into a boxing ring on August 26, but the UFC lightweight champion is already developing a gameplan that includes facets of his mixed martial arts background.

“I will come out, and I will paint many different pictures,” offered McGregor on the first leg of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour. “I can fight in many stances, I can fight in many styles.”

Adapting his MMA skillset for the boxing ring, McGregor is tasked with taking on the world’s greatest pound-for-pound boxer, Mayweather, without the majority of his combat arsenal. However, despite the elimination of knees, elbows, kicks, and grappling from the bout (it will be contested purely under boxing rules), McGregor is still finding a way to tweak his game to include various disciplines found in mixed martial arts.

“I can take a capoeira attack, I can take a taekwondo attack, I can take a karate stance, I can take a boxing stance, I can take a Thai boxing stance, I can take a Greco-Roman, freestyle wrestling stance,” explained McGregor. “I can stand and fight in many, many ways. And I will fight in all of them.”

Working with the same stable of coaches and training partners that led him to two simultaneous UFC titles: John Kavanagh, Owen Roddy, Artem Lobov, and Ido Portal; McGregor is the ultimate wild card in the boxing world. And without a single professional boxing fight to his name, “The Notorious” has the unique opportunity to drastically shift the way people look at the sweet science.

Rather than rely on traditional boxing techniques, McGregor can utilize multiple styles and stances, presenting Mayweather with unknown challenges. And behind all of these different looks is the unconventional footwork and alternative movement of a fighter who has already redefined mixed martial arts.

The limited ruleset of the August 26 super fight, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has already prompted McGregor to ridicule Mayweather’s actual combat acumen. McGregor was quick to chime in that “this isn’t an actual fight. This is a boxing match ... [Mayweather’s] never even had a fight,” provoking ire from Floyd Sr., who has coached and cornered his son for the last two decades.

McGregor and the elder Mayweather traded verbal jabs and non sequiturs for nearly 15 minutes, as the Irishman elaborated on the joys of mixed combat and the gratification of landing shins to the nose and elbows to the temple. The remarks provoked Mayweather Sr. to challenge for a fight of his own with “Mystic Mac,” but McGregor remained focused on “Money” and the gameplan for August 26.

“I will paint many, many different pictures in this fight; Dazzle him and then the shots will find their home,” concluded McGregor.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour continues tomorrow, July 12, in Toronto, with stops in Brooklyn, New York (July 13), and London (July 14) to follow. Tickets to the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight go on sale on Monday, July 24.