How Millennials Are Driving An Exciting Turn In Travel Options

As travelers feverishly plan the last few summer getaways before Labor Day hits, they may notice the rise of an interesting an intriguing trend that is building. As competition in the travel and hospitality space widens, more companies in the industry are beginning to differentiate themselves by creatively and fully integrating with established entertainment industry brands to offer truly unique and memorable experiences to today’s traveler. It’s all part of a larger cultural trend around experiential activity that is high on the list for today’s consumer - particularly Millennials - and the sky is the limit when it comes to potential collaborations intended to capture and fascinate travelers.

Indeed, the race is truly on when it comes to vying for consumer dollars in the travel space because this particular sector is one of world’s fastest growing and largest on the list. In fact, the global travel industry is currently valued at $7.6 trillion U.S. dollars as of the latest figures. Thus, in order to get onto the radar of today’s traveler, companies have to not only be creative, but anticipate consumer interests and new behavior patterns. Leveraging entertainment, it turns out, is a key gateway in doing so.

For example, Club Med is leading the pack when it comes to the new trend of partnering with entertainment brands to deepen the getaway experience. In fact, Club Med is a legacy brand that is taking so bold pf an approach that it actually could be considered risky by some. However, the brand is actually known for betting on the right side of risk as evidenced by being so convinced of Cancun, Mexico as a hot leisure travel destination point that it not only built facilities there but the actual airport that ended up launching the arena.

Now it is embracing a new challenge in the form of an offering called “Creative” - a full joint-venture with the inimitable Cirque du Soleil brand. Although first launched on the company’s Punta Cana property in Mexico, Club Med recently added an additional “Creactive” installation on its Opio property in the French Provence about half hour away from legendary Cote d’Azur.

“Research showed us that currently eight out of ten people say that they need to ‘let go,’ “ explains Xavier Muffragi, CEO Club Med, North America and Carribbean. “Millennials, in particular, are looking for experience and discovery, but their attitudes also impact boomers and GenX,” he explains. “So we decided to give them what could be a breath-taking solution, “ adds Henri Giscard d’Estaing, Chairman and President, Club Med. “The Intent is to give our customers a real experience by actually learning how to do the Cirque du Soleil show with real artists from Cirque du Soleil.”

When the heads of both Club Med and Cirque du Soleil had a chance meeting in Canada, they found that the two companies were very similar in terms of global reach and experience and a synthesis with activity. Thus a partnership was born.

Although a significant investment in order to offer “Creactive” within Club Med’s all-inclusive offering, the return seems to be building via comments across such digital avenes as Tripadvisor and others. Now, the company is looking even further to building on such entertainment partnerships to offer unique vacationing experiences.

From aerial feats of one type to air space of a different kind, JetBlue also seems to be bullish on the entertainment partnership trend in travel as well. But JetBlue has taken the route which focuses on music. The airline has produced a number surprise concerts for traveling JetBlue customers via the brand’s “Live From T5 concert” series. By partnering with Superfly Productions, JetBlue hosts both new and and established musicians at their terminal 5 (T5) at JFK airport in New York City. Featured artists have included major powerati in music entertainment including Sarah McLachlan, Taylor Swift, Icona Pop, Lady Antebellum Cee-Lo Green and Goodie Mob just to name a few. The company has had such success with the series in New York that it is now considering adding other airport locations in various major cities within the U.S.

"JetBlue started with the mission to bring humanity back to air travel, and we continue to look for ways to inspire humanity every day. Our goal was to disrupt the model of what air travel had become and provide an outstanding experience. So we decided to celebrate brands and artists with a similar independent spirit,” explains Morgan Johnston, Manager Corporate Communications, JetBlue. “We just hope customers won't forget they actually have a flight to catch!"

