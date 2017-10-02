How Millennials Are Leveraging Social Media To Land A-List Clients

It’s no secret that millennials are taking over the digital marketing realm. The question that goes over the head of many older, more traditional competitors is, “How do millennials land A-List clients?” As direct-mail marketers and television advertisers are turning to more modern techniques like Google Ads and influencer marketing, the dichotomy between the children of the Information Age and the pioneers of the Experience Age is becoming more evident.

Advanced search engines combined with mobile phones and tablets have made information readily available to the masses, resulting in less emphasis being put on IQ, consequently leaving EQ as the key component separating bosses from workers. When the last of Generation Z was born in the mid 90s, one entertainer - Ric Flair - was thriving due to the high emotional quotient that he exuded through television. At the time when this 16x wrestling champion and 2x Hall Of Famer was reaching a stride in his career, millennials were too young to consume television. Fast forward to today, Flair entrusts his management to millennial- led, Get Engaged Media. Not only has the team landed Flair as a client, but their roster includes household names from Grammy Award winning artist TI, to television personality, Kim Zolciak.

Get Engaged was founded by Generation Z’ers, Cameron Fordham and Bennett Hiott. Cameron, who studied sports management in college, attributes his success to being reliable, fostering meaningful relationships, and quickly adapting to achieve the goal of his campaigns. His company’s first A-List client was Waka Flocka. Fordham met Waka when he was a sophomore playing football at NC State. They were introduced through a mutual friend in Atlanta and kept in contact. Flocka signed Cam’s business partner, Bennett, to Brick Squad Monopoly when Ben was emerging as a rapper. In 2015 a major brand approached Fordham and Hiott and gave them the opportunity to create a campaign around one of their lead products. After successfully taking this campaign to the internet and gaining national attention, Get Engaged saw an avenue to grow and decided to build out their business and grow their talent roster.

“We all became close, and when we started Get Engaged, Waka Flocka took a chance on us. We were able to show him what we are capable of and now we work together in a greater capacity.”- Cam Fordham

Fordham was able to secure his first major client, and used that same blueprint by following the path of his father Jeff, who was also an athlete-turned-business man. They both took their skills they developed on the gridiron, and turned them into successes off the field. Get Engaged has now expanded from social media marketing and e-commerce development, to curating brand deals, influencer management, touring and public relations.

Social media savviness has been the common denominator in the success of many millennial marketers. Another rising digital marketing star, JT Holmes, has a lot in common with Fordham by way of Waka Flocka. Holmes curated concerts with Flocka, G-Eazy and Chief Keef while attending college in Arizona. After gaining traction in the music world, he utilized his networking skills to obtain NBA and NFL athletes as clients for his social media management business.