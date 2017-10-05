What is it about millennials that news outlets can’t stop talking about them? They are by far, the most talked about generation in the US history. Believe it or not, people in this age bracket are impacting all sectors and imposing their preferences on products design. Simply put, they are forcing greater responsiveness and innovations from institutions that have traditionally taken pride in their conservative approach to change.

Millennials are redefining the rules of engagement in the way we conduct businesses. Thanks to their innovative ways of thinking, the traditional nine to five may soon become a thing of the past. They are founding companies and taking it to public at an unbelievable speed. Today, there are more under 30 millionaires disrupting different sectors than ever. Michelle Phan, the 28 year old, co-founder of the multimillion dollar company, Ipsy, speaking to an audience of over 1,500 high-flying millennials during Forbes’ Under 30 summit in Philadelphia, said, ‘’I didn’t have a roadmap, I just did it because it was meaningful to me and I wanted to disrupt the beauty industry.’

Who are the millennials? According to stats from Goldman Sachs, they are those born between the years 1980 and 2000. They currently represent the largest adult population in America at 92 million individuals. That is 25 percent of the entire America’s population. Since they grew up with technology and are digitally more aware, their expectations and approach to wealth creation are expected to be different from that of other generations. They grew up customizing products to their desire. When they discover a niche, they set up their companies to fill the gaps.

Here is how millennials are redefining wealth and how you can learn from them.

Millennials believes in the distribution of wealth

Nobody embodies this ideal more than Michelle Phan, the 28 year old, makeup mogul and youtube sensation with over 8 million subscribers and more than a billion view on her youtube channel. She is also the co-founder of Ipsy, a company valued at 500 million dollars. Michelle also has a personal net worth of 50 million dollars.

In an interview with abc news, Michelle speaking about how she was not appointed for a job she had applied for then, an event that altered her life. She said, ’’When something doesn’t happen in life the way you planned it, sometimes it’s the universe that is telling you to go in a different direction.’’ She then started a makeup tutorial page on youtube and later co-founded Ipsy.

According to Michelle, Ipsy is a business designed to give back to the community and help them reach success. She then launched Ipsy open studio in Santa Monica, a space for beauty creator to shoot videos with all the necessary tools for free.

They are focusing more on building brands

Quiane Crews, founded a fashion brand when he was just 19 in 2015, called RoyalKiing. He is currently ‘killing it’ in the world of fashion with his innovative approach to business.

“A company proves its value not only through profits, but also by providing high-quality products, generating customer satisfaction, gaining efficiency with collaborations, and keeping with the right moral principles,” said, Quiane in a recent interview published on Forbes. The brand originally started as a shoe brand in China. His initial success in the Chinese market, prompted Quiane to team up with Rico Hundo to launch the Royalkiing Brand in the US.

Millennials are riding on the wings of technology

One millennial that made her fortune riding on the wings of technology is Sophia Christina Amoruso. At the age of 22, she started selling vintage clothing and other rock ‘n’ roll stuffs on eBay to young crowd. Today, her vintage online store has become an e-commerce retail company named, Nasty Gal and worth over $300 million. According to her, ‘’Growth has been explosive.’’

In 2015, Amoruso stepped down as the CEO of Nasty Gal, but still very much involved with the company. Everyone knows Nasty Gal requires me,’’ She said. In 2016, Forbes named Amoruso as one of the richest self-made women in the world.

Millennials are reinventing the wheels but doing it better

Owl’s Brew founders, Maria Littlefield and CEO Jennie Ripps are two young entrepreneurs transforming the cocktail business. Owl’s Brew is the first ever tea crafted for cocktails. With its all natural ingredients, whole tea leaves, fruits, spices, herbs, and no artificial flavors, these entrepreneurs have truly created a niche in the untapped market of tea and booze drink.