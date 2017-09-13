How Millennials Can Get Good Credit

The media often portray Millennials as less responsible than older generations. But this generation has been affected by the fastest pace of change in human history. The explosion of the data universe, devices and social channels all compete for our attention, and these can lead to the neglect of what matters.

When it comes to their money, however, millennials are anything but. They embrace practical thinking when it comes to their wallet despite the distractions of the digital age. Millennials have faced economic uncertainty since the Great Recession, but the 2008 financial crisis and beyond have also improved young people's understanding of the power of the dollar.

The largest U.S. demographic

The characteristics of Generation Y are key for the financial industry. In the past year, Millennials overtook Baby Boomers to become the largest generation in the U.S. at nearly 75 million. With such clout, there's growing need in the marketplace to offer products and services suited for today's consumers.

Studies find that Millennials (also known as Generation Y) are inclined to do what it takes to gain, and save, cash. For instance, more than half of Gen Yers (54%) say they would rather be financially independent living at home rather than be financially dependent living alone, according to a 2016 Capital One survey that reached out to 1,078 respondents.

A good credit standing is essential to your financial future, especially if you're looking to get your first job or apartment, buy your first car, or save for a life event such as a wedding.

1. Build your credit

Good credit helps you obtain a financial cushion, land a dream job, or start a small business. According to a 2016 survey by Bankrate.com, Millennials are the age group most comfortable with their financial situation.

"Millennials should realize the importance of building credit and how it will help them in achieving future financial milestones, like qualifying for an apartment or being approved for a small business loan," says finance expert Stefanie O'Connell in an interview with HuffPost. "With the right tools and card benefits, Millennials can build a positive credit history and be on their way to financial success."

2. Monitor your credit score

Keeping tabs on your credit score is a good idea all throughout. It protects your effort of building your credit, and can help you identify a suspicious transaction before it becomes a bigger problem. In the digital age, the risk of fraud, such as identity theft, is becoming more common. Fortunately, there are free tools and apps that protect you from becoming a victim. According to the Justice Department, over 17 million Americans had their identity stolen in 2014.

"Millennials should recognize that financial fitness is just as importance as physical fitness," says O'Connell. "Just like people like to monitor their steps or activity on their phones, they can stay on top of their finances just as easily."

3. Find tools that empower you

Financial technology, or FinTech, is bringing innovation to many areas of the banking industry, such as payments, consumer credit and fraud protection. FinTech's rise has given Millennials access to tools that can improve choices involving their wallet.