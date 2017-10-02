How Mississippi Might Save Public Education

Mississippi is denying black children the fundamental right of education. At least that’s what Rita Bender and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are alleging in a lawsuit against the state. In 1964 Rita Bender was Rita Schwerner, newly widowed after the Klan murdered her husband and two other civil rights workers in Philadelphia, Mississippi. At the age of 22 Rita put the nation on trial for its indifference to black life, charging that there was only national concern in that moment because whites were killed. Now an accomplished attorney, Bender is putting the state of Mississippi on trial and in doing so might save public education as we’ve known it.

Page 1 of the SPLC complaint alleging the denial of education to black children.

Ms. Bender was gracious enough to talk with me about the lawsuit she is working on with the SPLC. To be readmitted to the union after the Civil War, Mississippi had to create a new state constitution. It was drafted in 1868 and in 1869 Congress readmitted Mississippi but with conditions. Among them was, “the constitution of Mississippi shall never be so amended or changed as to deprive any citizen or class of citizens of the United States of the school rights and privileges secured by the Constitution of the State.”

Bender and the SPLC are alleging that Mississippi has violated that clause repeatedly in an attempt to deny them education. When I challenged her use of the word “denial” she quickly pushed back -- “This is deliberate and to be polite about it and not call it deliberate is not to face up to the reality of what has been going on all these years, since Reconstruction.”

This lawsuit is potentially seismic. We live in an age where public education is under attack. The appointment of Betsy Devos to Secretary of Education is one of many infallible proofs. Her impact on education is undeniable in Detroit, especially. The Great Lakes Education Project (which Devos founded) along with other forces strongly advocated for charter schools in the city and won. At the end of 2016 Detroit had more charter schools than traditional public schools. As children increasingly enrolled in charters more tax dollars followed them, plunging the public school system into insurmountable debt. As part of a bailout package, the state legislature gave provision to allow -- only in Detroit -- non credentialed teachers to instruct children. All of this has culminated with a lawsuit filed by Detroit schoolchildren against the state, alleging that they have been denied literacy.

The lawsuit in Detroit is eerily similar to the one in Mississippi. There is also a similarity in ideology, a trend of thinking that assumes separating children is a path to progress. In Detroit the separation is through charters. According to Bender, “The diversion of public funds from the public schools certainly further weakens the public schools and the charter schools can siphon off the kids they want and leave the others to fend for themselves.” Mississippi pursued a strategy of separation also, explicitly based on race. In 1960 the state legislature declared Brown v. Board unconstitutional. According to the SPLC lawsuit, the legislature “enacted a statute allowing local boards to close schools and transfer students out of school districts.” There was also a ballot measure which allowed for private schools, funded by public dollars. Sounds very familiar, does it not?

According to the lawsuit, in 1960 Mississippi “eliminated the Legislature’s “duty” to establish a uniform system of free public schools. The Legislature could now decide whether to provide any public schools at all.” That change followed a 1934 amendment to the state’s 1868 education clause that denied 5 year-old children the guarantee of public education. The lawsuit cites other actions taken by the state since 1869. It is not difficult to understand why Bender says, “where we are now is a result of the deliberate acts of the state and local governments for 150 years.”

The inequities in Mississippi’s educational system are evident even before one considers any data. As Bender told me, “The physical facilities are appalling in many places in the state and I’ve spent enough time down there in the recent past to know that this is not just old history.” Further, children “are going to very substandard schools, in terms of the curriculum, in terms of the experience of the teachers -- many of whom certainly mean to do their best.”

Bender is no education scholar but her instincts and the historical record compel her. There is something deeply broken and she believes it to be intentional. Bender and her husband practice law in Seattle but they are focused on Mississippi because, “the history of this country factors into decisions that each of us as individuals make about how we spend our time and what we see of value.” Mississippi beckoned Bender during Freedom Summer years ago and it has again.

From Detroit to Mississippi, the question is whether we can save public education. This lawsuit may provide an answer. Mississippi, as a condition of readmission, created a constitution that promised “a uniform system of free public schools, by taxation or otherwise, for all children.” The system is not uniform and it is this broken promise that Bender and the SPLC are seeking to redeem. If the courts agree with Bender and the SPLC the state of Mississippi will be under some mandate to fulfill the promise of public education. In an age where states are passively watching the demise of public education, the courts could compel Mississippi to overhaul it. This case could be the case that changes the tide Devos and others have created nationally.