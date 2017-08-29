How Much has President Trump accomplished?

Writing in the Washington Post on August 24, Michael Gerson said that one of Trump’s delusions is to be found in a boast that Trump made when he said, “I don’t believe that any president has accomplished as much as this president [i.e. himself] in the first six or seven months.” As crazy as that sounds, It may be truer than we like to think.

I have in mind not only such things as the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, the abandonment of the Paris accords, the dismantling of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Justice Department’s attack on affirmatve action, the trashing of corporate regulations, the chopping away at national monuments, and more. Even more important may be Trump's lowering of the standards of political discourse and his encouragement of the racist and fascistic elements in our society.