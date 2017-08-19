How Much Longer will Our Teflon President be Allowed to Bleed Our Moral Fiber?

When I first became a contributor to the Huffington Post, I planned to write about travel, Baby Boomer topics and other “regular” stuff. Then D.J. Trump came along and made it virtually impossible for me. Our Teflon President has become a massive distraction on a daily basis as he continues to shock and appall us.

BigStockPhoto

We need a new law to qualify as a Presidential candidate

I saw Trump without his clothes from the very beginning and could never understand why other people didn’t. He’s vulgar, mean, cranky, and is the worst possible example for our young people who could ever be elected. There should be a law that no one can run for President without, at least, being a city mayor first. He ran on his business acumen, but judging by the way his staff comes and goes, he’s a “very very” bad businessman.

I’d be much happier with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the White House. I don’t agree with all his politics but at least he was Governor of California, believes in climate change, and is a nice guy. Alas, he was born in Austria and is ineligible.

Reality TV

Our country is witnessing a season of “The Celebrity APresident” and I hope it’s canceled soon. So far, Trump has almost every foreign leader pissed off at him, his business and arts councils have folded, there is violence fueled by his rhetoric on the streets and Nazi’s are coming into full view without their coneheads. I’m relieved he and his wife will not be attending the Kennedy Center Honors. He’d ruin the entire event. How can a sitting President survive like that for 3 1/2 more years? Oh right, he’s a Teflon President.

Fake News

News Flash! The only “Fake News” is from the White House.

CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and most other major news outlets are trying like hell to call it like they see it. Some channels gloss over the the bad stuff to appease the masses. Even some panelists on Fox News have had enough. When loudmouths like Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh are favored over Anderson Cooper, Dan Rather, Bill Moyers, Carl Bernstein, (from Watergate) and Christiane Amanpour, you know there’s something “very very” wrong with that constantly uttered statement.

I applaud some of the Trump surrogates on CNN, a channel that has been on in my house way too much lately, for beginning to come out and tell the truth. Scott Jennings, a Republican panelist, recently called for his party to return to the “Party of Lincoln.” Others have been strangely missing in action. Perhaps, their fearless leader is beginning to disappoint them.

Family Legacy

Trump is quickly annihilating his family’s legacy. Top charitable organizations have pulled out of events at Mar-a-Lago, and I’m sure there are “many many” empty rooms at the other Trump Resorts. His “base” a word I’m getting SICK of hearing about, will not be able to afford to stay there. I know I wouldn’t want to set foot there. Aside from a few Japanese tourists, that’s about it.

Twit the Tweets

Sending condolences to the mother of slain Heather Heyer via tweet is abhorrent and so is reading off a teleprompter as if being forced. We know who you are Donald John Trump! You’re a fake who needs to resign before Mueller comes calling and makes you do it.

An Unclear Future for the Teflon President

I’ve never been so disgusted with our country in the 63 years I’ve been on this Earth. Republicans need to grow some balls and throw our abominable President and his goon squad out the door. I’m not thrilled with the thought of Pence as President, believe me. I’m beginning to think he’s a robot, who acts like a puppet most of the time. Maybe he’ll finally realize he’s been commiserating with the devil and resign before it’s too late so a more moderate person can step in.

I’m glad that General Kelly is there to ‘babysit” our toddler-in-chief but fear that too much of a military presence is not always in the best interest of the country. Still, it’s better than having Trump run amuck and cause a nuclear war.

Message to “The Base”

Who I believe is only a small percentage of “real” Republicans.

For those of you who love telling us “libertards” that we are whining because we lost the election, we’re over it. In fact, we’ve been over it since January. It’s unfortunate that you are still trying to rationalize why you voted this disgusting Teflon President into office. If Hillary were President, things would be normal and boring. Now they’re chaotic and scary. Thanks, a whole hell of a lot